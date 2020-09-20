NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Brooklyn Nets roll the dice on Joel Embiid this off-season?

After early optimism, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers had disappointing ends to their seasons. The Brooklyn Nets lost most of their stars to injuries before losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics inflicted a heavy defeat on the Philadelphia 76ers as they completed a sweep. According to NBA trade rumors, both Eastern Conference teams could now conduct major business in the off-season.

Every voting and Census resource you need in one place!



🗳 | https://t.co/WpYjAWpmVi pic.twitter.com/AxkPBqI6LT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 19, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Joel Embiid to Brooklyn Nets a good trade?

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

The Brooklyn Nets head into the new season with optimism, with stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant expected to return from injuries. The Nets also hired Steve Nash as their head coach recently after a lengthy search.

They are one of the teams in contention for the NBA championship next season. Multiple NBA trade rumors suggest that for realizing that goal, the Brooklyn Nets are planning to acquire a third star and pair him up with Irving and Durant.

As per an NBA trade proposal by Bleacher Report, the Nets may make a move for Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. According to NBA trade rumors, the 76ers could be willing to trade Embiid, which would be a window of opportunity for the Nets, considering how weak the 2020 free agency class is.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

A lineup consisting of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid would instill fear in any opposition's mind. The trio has everything - rim protection, shooting and playmaking. All three players are adept scorers, and the spacing shouldn't be an issue considering both Irving and Durant are good shooters.

Advertisement

However, to trade for Embiid, the Nets will have to depart with some of their role players like Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie.

L'Shana Tova!



A happy new year to all those celebrating Rosh Hashanah! pic.twitter.com/0y6rRQWqjQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 18, 2020

It will be a rare win-win situation for all the parties involved. The 76ers will get role players to surround Ben Simmons with Embiid, and the Brooklyn Nets will enter the championship contenders conversation for the next couple of years. All things considered, the Brooklyn Nets should make an offer to the Philadelphia 76ers this off-season.