NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Dallas Mavericks abandon their pursuit of Chris Paul this offseason?

Chris Paul and OKC Thunder ended their year with a playoff defeat against the Houston Rockets. But it's safe to say that fans and experts did not expect them to reach that stage. After Thunder's exit from the bubble, NBA trade rumors have hit the internet surrounding their stars.

Chris Paul's future is in speculation too, as he will be looking to sign with an NBA championship contender next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Dallas Mavericks avoid trading for Chris Paul?

Dallas Mavericks had a fantastic year, finishing seventh in the Western Conference and taking NBA championship contenders LA Clippers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Slovenian star Luka Doncic made a leap, making his first NBA All-Star team of his career. They added Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks, who also has been an All-Star in the league.

NBA trade rumors suggest that Dallas Mavericks will be looking to make a move for Chris Paul this offseason. The veteran point guard will be in demand, considering the value he provides in the postseason. He is a brilliant playmaker, scorer, and holds his own while defending guards in the playoffs.

Chris Paul is also interested in moving on from the OKC Thunder, who are looking to continue their rebuild after parting ways with Billy Donovan.

On the face of it, it looks like this could be a good trade for Dallas Mavericks. They get an experienced basketball mind to pair up with the two young European forwards. But on probing deeper, you realize that the trade isn't actually that rewarding for the Mavericks.

Chris Paul is expected to make around $41 million in 2020-21 and has a player option for $44 million for the following season. Not only that, but the former New Orleans Hornete star has also been dealing with serious injuries for the last couple of years and is 35 years old. There are question marks about Paul's attitude with his teammates too.

Even if the Dallas Mavericks choose to ignore Chris Paul's injury history and consider his playoff record, the contract factor will have to be considered thoroughly. According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to get involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes next season. Trading for Chris Paul would essentially rule them out of the bidding war for Giannis.

All things considered, it will be unwise on the Dallas Mavericks' part to make a move for Chris Paul this offseason. They have a young core and will get opportunities to sign more durable stars in the coming trade window.

