NBA Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie addresses reports suggesting Brooklyn Nets might move him

With the NBA Free Agency 2020 just around the corner, the NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up. In this regard, it looks likely that the Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie could be on the move. The NBA 2020-2021 season will be the quickest turnaround ever for a major American sports league, so a decision will have to be made quickly if the guard is to be moved before the new season begins. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the Nets' new centerpieces, which has piqued the interest of several Western Conference contenders into the availability of Spencer Dinwiddie.

NBA Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie posts about the possible end to his Brooklyn Nets career

Spencer Dinwiddie has been quick to speak out on the rumors about his exit from the Brooklyn Nets. He sent out a tweet, where he talked about his playing days for the Brooklyn Nets in the past tense.

I had the most fun years of my career playing for the Nets.



Outside of course when my dad used to coach me before middle school 🤣 https://t.co/cIpR6YOPuk — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 9, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets' guard set career-high tallies across the board last season in points, rebounds and assists, which has upped his trade value significantly.

The rumors regarding Spencer Dinwiddie aren't unwarranted, with many wondering how he could fit into the Brooklyn Nets' future plans after the franchise acquired Durant and Irving last season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Western Conference contenders look to make a trade for the Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie

Ian Begley of SNYtv sent out a tweet that included new information regarding Spencer Dinwiddie's situation.

There was no word on his availability, but Begley mentioned that if the guard were to become available, an undisclosed number of Western Conference contenders could look to acquire his services. That would bring up the usual suspects of the Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Warriors into the equation, but no further information has currently been disclosed in this regard.

Something worth noting if the Nets are open to trading Spencer Dinwiddie: several Western Conference contenders have talked internally about acquiring Dinwiddie via trade: https://t.co/9i0boiSL8U — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 9, 2020

The exit of Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn could kickstart a new era for the franchise. Without their two stars, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris Levert were able to lead the Nets to the playoffs but were swept in the first round by Toronto Raptors.

Last season, Kevin Durant was sidelined with an Achilles tear while Kyrie Irving missed most of the year with injuries. The new-look Brooklyn Nets will officially start their title preparations for the 2020-2021 on December 22, with their star duo back and healthy.