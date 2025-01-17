NBA Trade Rumors: Suns hit $19 million roadblock in trading 7-foot center before deadline

The Phoenix Suns have been the subject of numerous trade rumors this season, with recent reports indicating difficulty finding a trade partner for center Jusuf Nurkic.

Forbes' Evan Sidery quoted Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, who stated that Phoenix has been unable to find any suitors for Nurkic.

Gambadoro also noted that Nurkic will likely be relegated to the role of the team’s fourth-string center. On Sunday, Sidery reported that Nurkic has been removed from the rotation as the Suns actively pursue a trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Suns have been unable to find a single team willing to take on Jusuf Nurkic’s contract in a trade, per (John Gambadoro). Nurkic likely becomes the fourth-string center the rest of the season behind Nick Richards, Oso Ighodaro and Mason Plumlee," Sidery wrote on X.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Teams may be unwilling to absorb Nurkic's contract. According to Spotrac, the 7-foot center is earning $18.125 million this season, with his salary increasing to more than $19 million in 2025-26, the final year of his deal. In 2022, Nurkic signed a four-year, $70 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In additionaddition to his hefty contract, Nurkic's performance may also be a factor. In 25 games this season, he is averaging just 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 45.4%. By comparison, during his six-and-a-half seasons with Portland, he averaged 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds on 51.3% shooting.

Nurkic was acquired by the Suns from Portland in September 2023 as part of a multi-team trade centered around All-Star Damian Lillard.

Phoenix Suns acquire 7-foot center Nick Richards

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Jusuf Nurkic, the Phoenix Suns acquired center Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets.

Phoenix shipped Josh Okogie and three second-round picks to Charlotte in exchange for Richards and a 2025 second-round pick.

Expand Tweet

The 7-foot Richards provides the Suns with an additional rebounder and rim protector. In 21 games this season, he has averaged 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported that Richards is expected to take over the starting center role once he becomes acclimated to the team. Mason Plumlee and rookie Oso Ighodaro have started in place of Nurkic, who has been dropped from the rotation.

The trade was made one day after Okogie became trade-eligible. The guard is in the first year of a two-year, $16 million contract, earning $8.25 million this season, per Spotrac. Meanwhile, Richards is earning $5 million this season and has a $5 million non-guaranteed contract for 2025-26.

Phoenix's win against the Washington Wizards on Thursday moved the team back to .500 with a 20-20 record. The season so far has been disappointing for a team with championship aspirations. However, with the Feb. 6 trade deadline still weeks away, the Suns have time to address their issues and make additional moves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback