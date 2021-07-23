NBA Trade Rumors: Teams offering draft picks to Portland Trail Blazers for CJ McCollum

While Damian Lillard remains the Portland Trail Blazers' most prized possession, they're also receiving offers for CJ McCollum as per the latest NBA trade rumors. McCollum was drafted in 2013, a year after Lillard, and has acted as his brother in arms ever since.

The Portland Trail Blazers have not been open to the idea of trading CJ McCollum thus far, but their stance may change soon. He's Portland's only real asset that can be leveraged to significantly upgrade their roster.

As things stand, the Blazers are only receiving draft picks in offers for McCollum, per Jason Quick of The Athletic. Quick wrote the following:

"Teams are calling the Blazers and asking for CJ McCollum and, in return, offering Portland a chance to get into the top part of the draft. But Portland is not entertaining those offers because it is in a win-now phase and looking for veterans more than rookies to build around."

CJ McCollum was COOKING in the 1st half.



🔥 26 points

🔥 8-10 shooting

🔥 6 threes



📱💻: https://t.co/Laecx0GSYx pic.twitter.com/JRsmgeRTQ8 — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2021

CJ McCollum endured an injury-plagued campaign in 2020-21, but he still averaged 23.1 points and 4.7 assists per game, both career-highs.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers?

Neil Olshey sits with Damian Lillard

CJ McCollum's future with the Portland Trail Blazers is in jeopardy. As long as Damian Lillard is in Portland, the franchise is unlikely to trade McCollum for draft picks. But president of basketball operations Neil Olshey will be open to trading McCollum if he can be packaged to land another star talent such as Ben Simmons.

Annnnnnd...... CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons is already out in the world. @stephenasmith mentioned it this morning. I know it was already on the mind of myself and @DannyMarang



If the Blazers do trade McCollum, he deserves to go to a contender like Philly. Win-win trade. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) June 21, 2021

If Lillard gets traded, though, McCollum could become the Portland Trail Blazers' primary ballhandler depending on the assets that the team gets back. He would then remain in Portland if the franchise decides to remain competitive.

If the Blazers were to blow everything apart and start rebuilding, then they'll probably look to move CJ McCollum in exchange for young players or draft picks. Either way, McCollum's future with the Portland Trail Blazers is tied to Damian Lillard's plans, one way or the other.

