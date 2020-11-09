NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against the LA Lakers pursuing Bradley Beal this off-season

The LA Lakers were recently crowned the 2020 NBA Champions. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led a team that was by far the most dominant in the postseason. However, with several superstars in other teams coming back from injuries, the next NBA season could provide the Lakers a stern test of their title credentials, which makes it all the more necessary for the team to acquire a third star. In this regard, NBA trade rumors have linked the franchise with several big-name players like Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal was incredible for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting at an efficient 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc.

His performances have attracted interest from a bevy of contenders, one of them being the LA Lakers. Beal's 'unhappiness' in Washington has made the player the subject of numerous NBA trade rumors.

In that regard, let us have a look at a few pros and cons of Bradley Beal's move to the LA Lakers ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for the LA Lakers signing Bradley Beal

As already mentioned before, while the LA Lakers were by far the most dominant team in the last postseason, the upcoming NBA season is likely to be more challenging for the reigning champions. The LA Lakers will have to make the necessary adjustments in its roster to remain dominant in the competition.

The LA Lakers' defense has never been an area of concern. However, the Lakers lack an elite third option as well as an increased threat from the deep. Bradley Beal could be that player for the LA Lakers.

In the absence of John Wall, the 27-year-old Bradley Beal has taken massive strides as a player. While his defense remains a work in progress, his offensive attributes make him one of the best players in the league.

The LA Lakers are already brimming with talent at the defensive end. So, the team could very well cover up for Bradley Beal's defensive shortcomings while the player wreaks havoc at the offensive end of the floor.

Thus, the arrival of the 27-year-old Bradley Beal in the LA Lakers' roster could make the franchise once again the team to beat in the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against the LA Lakers signing Bradley Beal

While there is no doubt that the Washington Wizards star has absolutely incredible attributes, his playing style doesn't seem compatible with that of the LA Lakers.

The 27-year-old needs the ball in his hands to conjure magic on the court. While he is not a terrible off-the-ball player by any means, he is nowhere as great without the ball in his hands. That is why many from around the NBA community are skeptical about John Wall and Bradley Beal forming a formidable backcourt for the LA Lakers.

To compound matters in this regard, the Lakers essentially have negligible cap space.

With NBA trade rumors speculating that the franchise could re-sign the likes of Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee on better contracts, the LA Lakers already have their hands full and may want to stay away from a move for Bradley Beal.

Instead, the Lakers could look for a cheaper alternative, perhaps an underrated player, ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, owing to their cap space constraints.