NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against Philadelphia 76ers acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets

The merry-go-round at the Houston Rockets continues as NBA Trade Rumors have been dissecting the possible ins and outs at the Rockets this off-season; one of them in particular deals with the future of their All-Star team leader James Harden at the franchise. In the latest developments in this regard, NBA trade rumors have suggested that Harden wants to play for a team that would challenge for the title next season, with Philadelphia 76ers emerging as a top prospect for the player.

The 76ers are one of the few teams that could trade a star player in return for Harden. On that note, let us analyze the reasons why James Harden's move to the Philadelphia 76ers could work for the franchise and why it may not.

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Why James Harden moving to the Philadelphia 76ers could be good for both parties

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the subject of numerous NBA trade rumors. Their young stars are tipped for greatness every season, yet they flatter to deceive when it really matters.

Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have faced criticism in the past for being good players when they should be great. However, it can be said that they are still young and could benefit massively from having a future Hall-of-Famer like James Harden in their midst, should NBA trade rumors about the player's move to the Philadelphia 76ers turn out to be true.

For the move to materialize, though, the Sixers would inevitably have to lose one of their stars, and it would make the most sense if that was Ben Simmons.

Bringing in James Harden would immediately bolster the 76ers' chances of finishing higher in the East. Moreover, Harden's perimeter offense combined with Embiid's bullying in the paint could elevate the Philadelphia 76ers into a genuine title-contending side.

We talk a lot about windows, and championship windows. We tend to focus almost solely on age in these discussions.



James Harden might shrink the Sixers' playoff window, but he expands the Sixers' title contention window. Because there actually would be one if they acquired him. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 16, 2020

For a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, they should be doing all they can to acquire Harden if they are serious about a Championship ring.

In Embiid, they have one of the best centers in the NBA. A ferocious rebounder who averaged 23 points last season, Embiid is the embodiment of the current crop of NBA big men. Furthermore, with James Harden becoming the new star of the show at the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid could go back to focusing on his game and worrying less about his need to carry the team.

In other words, a move for James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers looks like a win-win for both parties.

NBA Trade Rumors: A trade for James Harden would take a lot and may not be worth it

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers

As previously mentioned, a trade for James Harden would require the Philadelphia 76ers to give up one of their own stars, Ben Simmons in all likelihood.

NBA trade rumors have focussed on James Harden's contract, which would be one the Philadelphia 76ers will have to take on. If that happens, it would disrupt the franchise's plans of developing the team centered around their young guard. Changing their long-term plan for one player may not be something the Philadelphia 76ers need right now.

NBA trade rumors have been linking James Harden for some time now with a move away from the Houston Rockets.

It is no surprise that the player is keen for a change of scenery and is frustrated by the team's lack of progress and inability to mount a serious challenge in the playoffs. Harden has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the league for the past eight years, yet the only blot on his resume is his failure to win a Championship, or even a Conference title with Houston.

Imagine thinking trading a 24-year-old Ben Simmons for a 31-year-old James Harden is an "easy" decision. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) November 16, 2020

James Harden is a player who demands the ball and likes it to be in his hands, which is why he has struggled to succeed despite having several star players alongside him.

If NBA trade rumors about the player's move to the Philadelphia 76ers turn out to be true, the 76ers could rue the day they traded away their future in the hope of short-term success.