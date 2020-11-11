NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons this off-season

The Philadelphia 76ers disappointed yet again in the NBA Playoffs; they were eliminated in the first round by the Boston Celtics last season. Considering the franchise's continued failure to crack the postseason, NBA trade rumors have indicated that the franchise is mulling to break up their superstar duo and move Ben Simmons this off-season.

The 24-year-old had a topsy turvy 2019-20 NBA season. At times, he produced superstar-caliber performances while at other times, he looked pretty ordinary. Nevertheless, Ben Simmons produced impressive averages of 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and eight assists per game.

If the player becomes more consistent, he could be one of the best players in the league. On that note, let us analyze if it makes sense for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade away Ben Simmons this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for the Philadelphia 76ers moving on from Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers had high expectations from Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. However, despite being awe-inspiring individual players, as a duo, they failed to make the desired impact for the franchise. That was because they were just too similar and didn't complement each other's playing styles.

While Joel Embiid is a capable albeit unwilling shooter from behind the arc, Ben Simmons' utter lack of a jump shot has been detrimental to the balance of the Philadelphia 76ers. Moreover, despite his playmaking prowess, Ben Simmons' lack of an outside threat makes him a distinct liability.

▪️ 2nd NBA All-Star

▪️ All-NBA Third Team

▪️ All-Defensive First Team



Watch the BEST of @BenSimmons25 during the 2019-20 season! pic.twitter.com/fLSmHvibxV — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2020

Fortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons has a high trade value and has attracted interest from several franchises, according to NBA trade rumors. That essentially means that not only could the 76ers potentially get rid of Ben Simmons, they could also get a star player who might better complement the team.

Thus, the Philadelphia 76ers might just be best served by trading away Ben Simmons ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against the Philadelphia 76ers trading away Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers

At first glance, the Philadelphia 76ers not reaching the Eastern Conference finals for two years in a row does seem like a massive disappointment. However, on careful analysis, it is clear that the team was plain unfortunate on both occasions.

Take the 2019 Eastern Conference semi-finals, for example. No doubt, Kawhi Leonard's shot was emphatic and dramatic. However, had that game gone into overtime, the Philadelphia 76ers were the more likely team to reach the conference finals.

A similar case of misfortune unfolded in the 2020 NBA playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons was out injured, which left Joel Embiid as the lone star against an excellent Boston Celtics team.

The duo isn't the problem here, not by a long shot. The problem here was the way the 76ers team was set up. With two players who aren't outside shooters, the franchise had only one starting floor spacer in Tobias Harris. That was a baffling tactic, to say the least.

Advertisement

SMOOTH post move from Joel Embiid.#TeamGiannis 152#TeamLeBron 152



FINAL TARGET SCORE: 157



📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/2SyUnwMhvC — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020

However, with Daryl Morey as the general manager, fans of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise can trust the team to be built carefully around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. That could possibly give the franchise a genuine chance to win an NBA championship in the near future.