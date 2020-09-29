NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Dallas Mavericks going into the 2020-21 season

In Luka Donic, the Dallas Mavericks have a wonderkid who could be the face of the NBA for the years to come. The Mavs finished 7th in the Western Conference, and went up against title favorites LA Clippers in the first round. While they were eliminated by Kawhi Leonard & co., it wasn't before Luka Doncic had proven what a star he already is. Understandably, the Dallas Mavericks have been part of various NBA trade rumors.

Dream starting 5 for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020-21 season according to NBA Trade Rumors:

NBA trade rumors have suggested that the franchise are looking to get Doncic some immediate help to try and challenge for a championship. Already a strong squad, it will be interesting to see what line-up Rick Carlisle puts out to start the next season with.

We take a look at what a dream Dallas Mavericks starting 5 could look like for the 2020-21 season, according to NBA trade rumors.

Point Guard - Luka Doncic

Absolutely no surprises here, as 21-year-old Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic continues to lead the franchise from all fronts. Doncic averaged a ridiculous statline of 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in just his sophomore season, while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The former Real Madrid player has already become one of the top 10 players in the league, and it is scary to envision what he would be like in his prime.

Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Finney-Smith had a great season with the Mavs

6'5" shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is on the last year of his current contract that'll see him bag almost $19 million this season. Whether the Dallas Mavericks decide to cash in on him in the middle of the season remains to be seen, but he should continue to stick around. He has been a great fit alongside Luka Doncic, and knocked down threes with a career-high efficiency of almost 40%.

Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith

Finney-Smith is known for his hustle on the floor

6'7" forward Dorian Finney-Smith played a lot of his minutes at the 4 this season, but should drop back to 3 next time around. The 27-year-old is another player who shot a career-high percentage from beyond the arc, and is improving rapidly as a solid NBA player.

Finney-Smith might not be the most skilled player in the world, but his hustle and effort on both ends of the floor allow his teammates to operate with more freedom.

Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis

Former New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis took a while to return to his usual self after suffering a gruesome ACL injury in 2018, but he has been absolutely dominant ever since he managed to do so.

The 25-year-old averaged 20 points, nearly 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks in his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. With fellow European youngster Luka Doncic, he has formed a dangerous duo that will surely rule the NBA in the near future.

Center - Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

Finally a new face in the Dallas Mavericks starting 5, Rudy Gobert could be the player who takes the team to the next level. The Utah Jazz may be willing to part with their defensive anchor as they are reportedly unsure about handing him a massive new contract that he feels he deserves.

The Frenchman finished 3rd in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, after winning the previous two editions of the same. Gobert would make the Dallas Mavericks an extremely difficult team to score against, while giving Porzingis more freedom on the offensive end.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors regarding the Dallas Mavericks.

