NBA Trade Rumors: 'The situation is crazy. I don't think it can be fixed.' — James Harden gives up on the Houston Rockets

After the Houston Rockets absorbed a 117-100 drubbing from the LA Lakers on Tuesday night, James Harden made disparaging comments about the state of his team. The statements from the former MVP appeared to fire up NBA trade rumors once again as he had previously requested a move from the Rockets.

James Harden recorded only 16 points, missing 11 of his 16 shots on a night when Houston knocked down only 39.2 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden discouraged with Houston Rockets franchise

In the latest NBA trade rumors, James Harden’s comments stating that the situation with the Houston Rockets was unfixable appeared to be a trade demand, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

James Harden did not take any more questions after this. That's as close to publicly demanding a trade as you can get. https://t.co/knUpb3Iopb — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 13, 2021

Calling his team out as “not good enough” is tantamount to giving up on his team as he almost quit on the Rockets prior to the start of the season when he was a no-show early in training camp.

Additionally, “I literally have done everything that I can” also suggests that James Harden doesn’t believe he can do more for the Rockets to help them win. Not only has he given up on them, but Harden also pretty much said that he has done his best but they were all for nothing as Houston has failed to reach the NBA Finals in his nine seasons with the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden’s preferred destinations

James Harden’s demands to be shipped to another team sent NBA trade rumors flying before the start of the 2020-21 season. Harden had initially requested a trade to the Brooklyn Nets where his former teammate Kevin Durant is playing.

Advertisement

“Whatever James wants” has been the Rockets’ philosophy since James Harden arrived in Houston. That changed when he wanted to leave. Ex-Rocket assistant: “Now they have to live with the fallout.” https://t.co/ymTogDUPic — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 16, 2020

Since then, Harden has added the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Portland Trail Blazers to his list of preferred destinations should the Rockets trade him.

The market has been cold to a Harden trade, as the Houston Rockets’ asking price for his services is quite steep—a young franchise player, a host of draft picks, and possibly other considerations. There have been few NBA trade rumors involving Harden since the season’s first week but the Rockets’ latest blowout loss will definitely rekindle interest in the 8-time All-Star.

Also Read: 'I turned around and looked him in the eye' - LeBron James spins to face the bench after launching a 3-pointer in win vs Houston Rockets