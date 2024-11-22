NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' $11 million guard seen as potential trade target months after getting traded from Knicks

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo could soon be a potential trade target. In October, the New York Knicks traded DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Wolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Siegel said that the 6-foot-4 guard wasn't a fan of being an off-the-bench player for the Wolves.

"Donte DiVincenzo is being viewed as a possible trade candidate for several contending teams around the league, sources said," Siegel wrote (via ClutchPoints). ... For a second apron team like Minnesota, moving DiVincenzo could help create a little bit of flexibility and a path to moving out of the second apron next offseason."

Siegel suggested that the Golden State Warriors could be a potential landing spot for DiVincenzo. This follows De'Anthony Melton's season-ending ACL surgery.

"Should tensions continue to rise, various teams around the league will be monitoring DiVincenzo's availability. He was a player the Warriors really wanted to keep before he signed a four-year deal with the Knicks in 2023."

In the 2022-23 season, DiVincenzo played for the Warriors and mostly came off the bench. In 72 games, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The backcourt star is still under a four-year, $46.8 million deal and will earn $11 million this season.

Reports regarding the organization's plans have not been made public, but DiVincenzo's tenure with the Timberwolves may be short.

How has Donte DiVincenzo played for the Timberwolves?

DiVincenzo's numbers dropped to 9.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 3.3 apg this season. His minutes didn't drop significantly, as he's playing 25.9 a game, almost four minutes less than his average playing time for the Knicks.

DiVincenzo's effectiveness on the court has also suffered. He had a 40.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in New York the year before. However, the guard has made 32.4% of his long-range attempts this season. DiVincenzo is shooting 34.5% from the field overall.

The former Villanova guard's usage rate is also lower than the previous campaign. With the Knicks, DiVincenzo had a usage rate of 21.3. However, the guard has a usage rate of 18.5 with the Timberwolves.

It's still early in the season and the Wolves guard is starting to get to his rhythm. In the past two games, he's averaged 13.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 3.5 apg on 42.1% shooting from three.

