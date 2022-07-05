NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors in discussions with the Brooklyn Nets over a massive deal for Kevin Durant that includes ROTY

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will dominate the headlines until he finds a new home. One team linked with the possibility of making a move for him is the Toronto Raptors.

According to Heavy.com, Durant could find himself playing for the lone team from Canada at the start of next season. The Raptors could include Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in this package along with draft picks. The report read:

"I do know that the Nets and the Toronto Raptors have had some level of interest in this whole ordeal. I spoke to someone via text yesterday that said that the Raptors are interested in a massive package for (Kevin Durant), which would include Scottie Barnes for unprotected first-round picks included in that offer."

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are said to be Durant's preferred destinations. Both teams have plenty of assets and could form a package that will entice the Nets to let Durant go.

However, with four years left on his deal, the Nets hold all the leverage in this situation. Durant signed a long-term extension last season and does not have a player option, meaning that he won't be a free agent until 2026. The deal is said to be worth over $164 million over four years with the Slim Reaper earning over $53 million in the final year.

Can the Toronto Raptors trade for Kevin Durant?

Toronto Raptors against the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have made their demands for a trade package for Kevin Durant clear. The franchise is looking for an All-Star, a young player and a lot of draft picks. The Toronto Raptors have all of their picks available to them from 2023 to 2029. They also have almost all of their second-round picks, too, until 2029.

The players that would likely be traded to make the salaries work are Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. They are three very good players, but none of them are All-Stars yet. Barnes looks like the player with the most upside after winning the Rookie of the Year award, while Trent is one of the league's best sharpshooters.

While this would deplete the roster of the Raptors, they will still have Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam alongside Durant. It is a championship-contending team, albeit not a heavy favorite in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Even so, the Miami Heat may still be able to compile the best package for the Slim Reaper.

