NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors unwilling to give up key assets to acquire Ben Simmons 

The Toronto Raptors and Ben Simmons have been dominating NBA trade rumors lately.

Recent reports suggest the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring the Philadelphia 76ers All Star. In the past, NBA trade rumors have mentioned that the Sixers would only listen to offers that include an All-Star caliber player in return. The Raptors certainly do have multiple players that have enticed Daryl Morey and his front office.

Raptors, Wolves, Cavs, Pacers and Kings have all showed interest in acquiring Ben Simmons, per B/R's @JakeLFischer



More 👉 https://t.co/PgY4LgdhEU pic.twitter.com/B98qBJBUuk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2021

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, there have been close talks between the Sixers and Toronto Raptors over Ben Simmons. However, those discussions haven't been 'substantial' as of now. Here's what Moore wrote in his report:

"Multiple sources confirmed Sunday that the Toronto Raptors have emerged as a team with 'significant' interest in Simmons. One source close to talks said discussions have not been substantial as of yet. Multiple sources including those close to talks said a proposed framework including Raptors guards Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and the 4th overall pick in Thursday’s draft for Simmons was rejected by Toronto."

The Toronto Raptors are looking to use Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal, as he has a tremendous market. As per NBA trade rumors, the Raptors would prefer to get something of equal value in return for their star instead of letting him walk for nothing.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and the fourth pick are of great value to Toronto's plans for their future. They are core pieces alongside Pascal Siakam. The Raptors could either target Scottie Barnes or Evan Mobley with their No. 4 pick in the draft. Both are considered top prospects in this year's draft.

Either of them could help the Toronto Raptors return to the top of the Eastern Conference in the future, which is why the Raptors could turn down the Philadelphia 76ers' proposition.

Report: The Raptors are a team with “significant” interest in Ben Simmons;



“Two other sources said a proposed framework including Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and a first-round pick for Simmons was rejected by Toronto.”



(via @HPbasketball) pic.twitter.com/L4djEXDGTr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 26, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ben Simmons really the answer to the Toronto Raptors becoming a top contender?

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons had an underwhelming 2021 NBA Playoffs campaign. His struggles at the offensive end played a huge part in the Philadelphia 76ers' exit in the second round. It is also rumored to be one of the key reasons his current employers are looking to move him this off-season.

While Simmons may not benefit the 76ers, he is still considered a valuable asset for other teams in the NBA. He is one of the most elite defenders in the league and is also a solid playmaker. The Toronto Raptors are likely heading into a new era without their All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.

One of their needs for the upcoming season is acquiring an additional guard who could complement Fred VanVleet in the backcourt. Ben Simmons is a great fit for the Toronto Raptors. However, the price the 76ers are asking for him could be too much for Toronto to consider.

Ben Simmons is yet to prove he can lead a team to a deep playoff run on his own. With the Toronto Raptors being asked for players like Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in return for Simmons, it certainly does not appear to be a sensible proposition for the Raptors to consider. They are yet to fill multiple roster spots, which is one of their priorities this off-season.

Moreover, Pascal Siakam is likely to miss a month of action, as per reports. The forward recently underwent surgery to recover from a shoulder injury. As per NBA trade rumors, the Toronto Raptors are also looking to move him. So considering these aforementioned factors, the Toronto Raptors should avoid pursuing Ben Simmons, at least for the forseeable future.

