NBA Trade Rumors: Trade talks between the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers involving Russell Westbrook currently dead, Lakers can further incentivize the deal for Pacers

The LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers were recently reported to be in trade talks involving the Lakers' Russell Westbrook and the Pacers' Buddy Hield.

But those talks appear to have lost momentum. The Athletic's Bob Kravitz reported:

"Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill."

The Lakers have been interested in Hield for some time, and he could be the fallback if there's no way to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Russell Westbrook set to return to the LA Lakers for upcoming season

LA Lakers veteran guard Russell Westbrook

After seeing a decline in his play last year, there's been no shortage of rumors suggesting a potential Russell Westbrook trade. The veteran guard was acquired during the offseason before last season from the Washington Wizards.

The hope was that Westbrook would be the final piece to the puzzle alongside superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Unfortunately for the Lakers, it turned out to be a disaster of an experiment. The team dealt with numerous injuries and poor play, finishing 33-49, 11th in the Western Conference.

Westbrook was considered a potential trade piece this summer. After accepting his player option for $47 million, Westbrook is set to return to the LA Lakers unless the team finds a desired trade package.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“It’s pretty darn clear that LeBron James has seen enough and he has no interest in going another year with Russell Westbrook as his teammate.”



(via espn.com/radio/play/_/i…) Dave McMenamin:“It’s pretty darn clear that LeBron James has seen enough and he has no interest in going another year with Russell Westbrook as his teammate.”(via @ZachLowe_NBA Dave McMenamin:“It’s pretty darn clear that LeBron James has seen enough and he has no interest in going another year with Russell Westbrook as his teammate.”(via @ZachLowe_NBA, espn.com/radio/play/_/i…) https://t.co/PUVF7E9N56

Westbrook's contract and his recent decline in play make him a challenging piece to move.

Last season, the veteran guard averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4%.

Westbrook, the 2016-17 MVP and a nine-time All-Star, was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team last season. The triple-double machine has led the league in assists three times and scoring twice.

However, Westbrook hasn't been an All-Star in either of the past two seasons. What's more, his presence hasn't lifted his past two teams, with each having a losing record (going a combined 67-87). The Wizards went 34-38 in 2020-21.

Westbrook, who will turn 34 in November, has seen a steady decline in scoring since he led the league with 31.6 ppg in 2016-17 as the MVP.

Westbrook was the No. 4 pick in 2008 out of UCLA and made the All-Rookie team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far