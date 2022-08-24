NBA Trade Rumors: Tristan Thompson emerges as a target for contending team

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to put the final pieces on their roster as they aim to bring in Tristan Thompson. The franchise needs a center to provide an alternative for Nic Claxton. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Eastern Conference heavyweights are looking to add a veteran center and have identified Thompson as a candidate.

"The Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center, league sources told HoopsHype. One free-agent center to keep an eye on is Tristan Thompson, HoopsHype has learned," Scotto wrote.

Scotto said Thompson would be a good fit for the Nets as the center has already shared locker rooms with some of the Nets players.

"Thompson’s rebounding, energy, locker room presence, and championship pedigree are all characteristics that would potentially fit in well with Brooklyn’s roster and championship aspirations this season," Scott said.

"The 31-year-old veteran played with Irving for six seasons and Harris for two seasons in Cleveland. Thompson is also represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who has Simmons as a client on the team."

The Brooklyn Nets have endured a summer of constant attention from the media. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving headlined the attention following the former's trade request. The Nets' big three, comprising Ben Simmons, KD and Irving, haven't shared the court yet.

However, the fiascos seem to have concluded after Kevin Durant agreed to stay with the franchise. They will look to make subtle changes to their roster going into the 2022-23 season.

Do the Brooklyn Nets need Tristan Thompson?

Thompson in action against the Indiana Pacers during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Tristan Thompson spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Thompson has been part of five different organizations in the last two years, with the center appearing for four teams last season.

Thompson will be an additional body for the Brooklyn Nets. Thompson will give the team rebounding, physicality and an improved defensive presence.

However, the Brooklyn Nets should play Ben Simmons with lethal three-point shooters like KD, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Patty Mills. Having an option like Thompson, who doesn't demand the ball on offense, could benefit the team.

While he is far from being an All-Star caliber center, his veteran presence and championship experience might be just what the Brooklyn Nets need after a tumultuous summer.

