NBA Trade Rumors: Tyler Herro highly likely to be traded by Miami Heat this offseason 

After a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat could be leaning towards trading their young star Tyler Herro, the latest NBA trade rumors suggest. Herro had an underwhelming regular season campaign and failed to deliver in the 4-0 NBA Playoffs first-round series loss against the Milwaukee Bucks as well.

The Miami Heat were very much firm on their stance of not letting Tyler Herro leave in the 2020 offseason. NBA trade rumors revealed they even refused to include him in a trade package that would have seen James Harden arrive at South Beach.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro could be on the move this offseason

Could Tyler Herro leave the Miami Heat?

Tyler Herro had a stellar rookie season and flourished during the Miami Heat's NBA Finals run. He averaged 16 points and 5.1 rebounds on 43.3% field goal shooting, including 37.5% on 6.1 attempts per game from deep. The Heat were highly impressed and were convinced Herro was the future of the franchise.

However, Tyler Herro did not show any signs of development that he was expected to in his sophomore campaign and struggled immensely for long stretches. The 2021 NBA playoffs were a major disappointment in that regard. He averaged just 9.3 points per game on 31% shooting from the floor, including 31.6% from beyond the arc.

According to Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports, league sources have said the chances of the Miami Heat willing to part ways with the second-year guard are quite likely. Here's what he said:

“I have now heard that there is a 75 percent chance or better that he is traded this offseason. In fact, when I’ve thrown out 75 percent to several league sources, they’ve told me that’s low.”

Ethan J. Skolnick says there’s a 75% chance Tyler Herro gets traded



The Miami Heat struggled on the offensive end and, more often than not, had to rely on their two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, to bail them out. Their backcourt needs major improvements this summer, and NBA trade rumors suggest they are eyeing the likes of Kyler Lowry, Dennis Schroder and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Tyler Herro is still considered a top prospect and could attract a lot of suitors if the Miami Heat give the green signal to involve him in any kind of trade talks. It will be interesting to see what the Heat decide to do with him and their own free agents Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic in the coming weeks.

