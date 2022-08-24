NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz adamant on landing former no. 3 overall pick in Donovan Mitchell trade

RJ Barrett defends against Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz are rumored to be interested in acquiring RJ Barrett in trade talks for Donovan Mitchell. SNY's Ian Begley reported on the situation. Discussions between the Knicks and Jazz have more or less reached a "stalemate." This situation is primarily due to Jazz GM Danny Ainge's massive demand for Mitchell.

Having asked for up to four unprotected first-round picks, Ainge also asked New York to package young players in the trade for Donovan Mitchell. However, the New York Knicks responded with a package that included Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a handful of picks. While Utah appears to be interested, they reportedly have their eyes set on rising star RJ Barrett.

The Knicks have offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five first-round picks for Mitchell The Jazz want a "significant" upgrade from what the Knicks are currently offering for Donovan Mitchell, per @ShamsCharania The Knicks have offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five first-round picks for Mitchell The Jazz want a "significant" upgrade from what the Knicks are currently offering for Donovan Mitchell, per @ShamsCharania The Knicks have offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five first-round picks for Mitchell https://t.co/EH0LVviN5s

Begley said that while other teams are in talks with the Utah, the Knicks were in the "driver's seat."

"It's really the Knicks trade to lose when you talk about Donovan Mitchell because they can offer the best package in a Mitchell trade. I think it's just a matter of are they willing to come up to Utah's asking price, can they get Utah to come down a bit from its current asking price to meet somewhere in the middle? Can they get a deal? And I think that's where we are with this thing."

However, Begley said another important name has emerged in potential trade negotiations.

"Big name here to watch for me is RJ Barrett. Because Utah certainly seeks RJ Barrett in a deal. There's a number of different permutations that I think are being discussed. Certainly Utah would like to get RJ Barrett back in the deal."

on where discussions stand with the Jazz and the Knicks on a Donovan Mitchell trade: "Utah certainly seeks RJ Barrett in a deal...they would like to get Barrett back." @IanBegley on where discussions stand with the Jazz and the Knicks on a Donovan Mitchell trade: on.sny.tv/t105e2a "Utah certainly seeks RJ Barrett in a deal...they would like to get Barrett back."@IanBegley on where discussions stand with the Jazz and the Knicks on a Donovan Mitchell trade: on.sny.tv/t105e2a https://t.co/euIvkZ1WGy

Ian Begley said New York made their stance on trading the rising star known earlier in free agency. However, not everyone in the Knicks front office agrees.

Should the New York Knicks include RJ Barrett in trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell?

RJ Barrett calls out a play for the New York Knicks

Trading Barrett raises some valid concerns for the New York Knicks. However, there is also some merit to this possible move.

As Begley mentioned, the Knicks front office is not necessarily uniform regarding trading Barrett. Considering Barrett's performance last season, he appears to have the potential for growth.

📸:ig:uncutxremy A couple more moves from RJ Barrett in LA📸:ig:uncutxremy https://t.co/My5awXfDnC

Considering his upside, the Knicks signed Barrett to a four-year deal worth under $40 million, which could be a steal. However, when considering the possibility of acquiring an established young superstar in Donovan Mitchell, trading Barrett seems like a worthwhile risk.

There has been some speculation that the addition of Donovan Mitchell, when paired with the signing of Jalen Brunson, could lure superstars to join New York.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Knicks believe having Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell would spur another star to join them in New York, per @NYPost_Berman The Knicks believe having Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell would spur another star to join them in New York, per @NYPost_Berman https://t.co/QUyhpsRItH

While these are only rumors, it may benefit the Knicks to pursue Mitchell.

