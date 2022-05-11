NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz like Atlanta Hawks perimeter defender

As per NBA trade rumors, the Utah Jazz are interested in acquiring the Atlanta Hawks' De'Andre Hunter this summer.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Jazz are exploring the possibility of signing Hunter. They believe he's the right type of player they need to surround superstar Donovan Mitchell to win games and become championship contenders. Kirschner wrote:

"I've heard the Jazz like De’Andre Hunter’s game, and he’s, theoretically, what they need more of moving forward if Mitchell is whom they decide to build around. Utah needs more perimeter defense, maybe worse than Atlanta, if you can actually imagine that after what we watched this season."

One of the league's best young players, De'Andre Hunter has a big summer ahead. He's in line to extend his contract with a rookie extension worth over $180 million for five years. Hunter averaged over 13.4 points per game while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc this season.

However, according to Kirschner, executives around the league believe Hunter isn't worth the extension. They feel a salary around $12 million to $15 million per year could be more ideal.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner



On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah's interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins' future and much more!



(Sub below for $1/month)



Part 1 of the mailbag contains questions only about Hawks trades! On Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Utah's interest in a Hawk, Malcolm Brogdon, Ben Simmons, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins' future and much more!

Should Utah Jazz move for De'Andre Hunter?

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

After having a tremendous regular season last year, the Jazz were disappointed to go out to the LA Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals. The Clippers did not have Kawhi Leonard for the last two games.

Without Mike Conley, the Jazz and Donovan Mitchell were disappointed to go out in six games, as the Clippers essentially beat Utah with their perimeter shooting. However, this season, the Jazz had an advantage in terms of retaining much of last season's roster amid new faces.

However, things panned out more or less the same this season as well. They were eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks, who also launched shots from beyond the arc.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



-35 PTS (career high)

-11 REB (tied career high)

Incredible performance by De'Andre Hunter tonight -35 PTS (career high) -11 REB (tied career high) -Carried us in the second half

Perimeter defense has been the Jazz's biggest impediment. So signing De'Andre Hunter would not only please Donovan Mitchell but also improve their defense outside the arc.

Another issue facing them is the health of their key players, who have struggled to stay healthy in the biggest moments. Hunter, meanwhile, is yet to play more than 64 games during the regular season in the three seasons he has been in the league.

However, Hunter is only 24, so he might be a gamble worth taking on for the Utah Jazz.

