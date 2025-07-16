NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz make stance clear on Lauri Markkanen after slew of obvious tanking moves

The Utah Jazz don't appear to be ready to part ways with Lauri Markkanen. Despite trading away veterans like Collin Sexton and John Collins this offseason in apparent tanking moves, the Finnish forward remains part of the franchise's plans.

Ad

In an article on Tuesday, ESPN insider Tim MacMahon laid out the Jazz's 'intention' for Markkanen moving forward.

"It would be too much to describe Markkanen as untouchable, but the Jazz still project the All-Star forward as a key player in their future core," MacMahon wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MacMahon also revealed that while the Jazz listened to offers for Lauri Markkanen last year, they were not particularly close to trading their star away. The Jazz eventually gave Markkanen a five-year, $238 million extension, which meant he couldn't be dealt before the trade deadline.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

MacMahon concludes that although the Jazz could still trade Markkanen for a significant haul, the "hope" is that he remains on the team when they become competitive again.

Last season, the Jazz finished in last place in the Western Conference at 17-65. This resulted in the team securing Ace Bailey as the fifth pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen set to play in EuroBasket this summer

With his future in Utah seemingly secure, Lauri Markkanen is set to fly off to EuroBasket this summer to represent Finland.

Ad

"It’s always an honor to put on the Finland jersey," Markkanen said via the Finnish media outlet, MTV Uutiset.

"I’m really looking forward to the tournament, of course, but also every single time I get to wear it - including these exhibition games."

Markkanen missed the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament due to a shoulder injury. But he's healthy this year to lead a Finnish squad that had a surprising quarterfinal finish in 2022.

Ad

Markkanen was brilliant in that tournament as he averaged 27.9 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Finland, which is one of the four co-hosts of this year's tournament, is in Group B alongside reigning world champions Germany, Great Britain, Lithuania, Sweden, and Montenegro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More