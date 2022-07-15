NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were close to a deal for 3x All-Star; Jazz asked for 6 first-round picks, Knicks declined

NBA rumors suggest the New York Knicks could've struck a deal with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell as early as Tuesday (July 12). According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Utah's asking price was too steep.
He reported on an ESPN700 radio show that the Jazz demanded six first-round picks, as well as Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.
New York is among the few teams with the assets to acquire Mitchell. They have eight tradeable first-round picks and several young players who could help Utah rebuild after Mitchell's departure.
However, the Knicks intend to to make a deep push in the playoffs next season with Mitchell as their leading star. They have impact players like Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, but losing out on depth could hamper their ambitions.
NBA Rumors: The Utah Jazz aren't motivated to trade Donovan Mitchell; New York Knicks remain favorites to land him
Initial NBA rumors suggested that the Utah Jazz were not looking to trade Mitchell. Contrary to those reports, they are now fielding calls for their All-Star guard. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are among the potential landing spots for Mitchell as of now.
However, during a recent appearance on ESPN700 radio, The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that the Jazz aren't "motivated" to trade Mitchell. Utah is only looking into trades for Mitchell due to the massive returns they can secure by moving the 25-year-old shooting guard.
The Utah Jazz notably received a mega deal for 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The deal included five first-round picks and a mix of young and veteran players on expiring contracts from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are looking for a similar haul in exchange for Mitchell.
In Mitchell's case, the New York Knicks are a team that could meet Utah's lofty prize. As mentioned above, the Knicks have young impact players on rookie deals and numerous tradeable first-round picks. New York declined the initial proposal featuring six picks and four players.
Nevertheless, the Jazz remain completely okay with keeping Mitchell if interested teams like the Knicks are unwilling to meet their asking price.
New York will continue to have the upper hand among suitors because of their assets. The Miami Heat have three tradeable first-round picks, but don't have any impact youngsters on rookie deals.