NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were close to a deal for 3x All-Star; Jazz asked for 6 first-round picks, Knicks declined

NBA rumors suggest the New York Knicks could've struck a deal with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell as early as Tuesday (July 12). According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Utah's asking price was too steep.

He reported on an ESPN700 radio show that the Jazz demanded six first-round picks, as well as Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

(via @tjonesonthenba) Utah and New York were reportedly close to a deal on Tuesday for Donovan MitchellThe Jazz asked for Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, and 6 first round picksThe Knicks ended up declining(via @tjonesonthenba) Utah and New York were reportedly close to a deal on Tuesday for Donovan MitchellThe Jazz asked for Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, and 6 first round picksThe Knicks ended up declining 👀(via @tjonesonthenba) https://t.co/KuhzxRjGgH

New York is among the few teams with the assets to acquire Mitchell. They have eight tradeable first-round picks and several young players who could help Utah rebuild after Mitchell's departure.

However, the Knicks intend to to make a deep push in the playoffs next season with Mitchell as their leading star. They have impact players like Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, but losing out on depth could hamper their ambitions.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba . New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0…

NBA Rumors: The Utah Jazz aren't motivated to trade Donovan Mitchell; New York Knicks remain favorites to land him

Initial NBA rumors suggested that the Utah Jazz were not looking to trade Mitchell. Contrary to those reports, they are now fielding calls for their All-Star guard. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are among the potential landing spots for Mitchell as of now.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "If this was the Lakers or a really legitimate franchise, this wouldn't be a huge deal. But for the Knicks, this is big! They haven't been relevant for 2 decades." @Chris_Broussard gives 3 reasons why Knicks fans should be excited about potentially landing Donovan Mitchell: "If this was the Lakers or a really legitimate franchise, this wouldn't be a huge deal. But for the Knicks, this is big! They haven't been relevant for 2 decades."— @Chris_Broussard gives 3 reasons why Knicks fans should be excited about potentially landing Donovan Mitchell: https://t.co/WmIW1MzpbA

However, during a recent appearance on ESPN700 radio, The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that the Jazz aren't "motivated" to trade Mitchell. Utah is only looking into trades for Mitchell due to the massive returns they can secure by moving the 25-year-old shooting guard.

The Utah Jazz notably received a mega deal for 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The deal included five first-round picks and a mix of young and veteran players on expiring contracts from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are looking for a similar haul in exchange for Mitchell.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ



More first-round picks than Gobert has All-Star appearances (3) The Timberwolves just traded FIVE first-round picks (including Walker Kessler) for Rudy Gobert.More first-round picks than Gobert has All-Star appearances (3) The Timberwolves just traded FIVE first-round picks (including Walker Kessler) for Rudy Gobert. More first-round picks than Gobert has All-Star appearances (3) 😳 https://t.co/f0p3IDS6y6

In Mitchell's case, the New York Knicks are a team that could meet Utah's lofty prize. As mentioned above, the Knicks have young impact players on rookie deals and numerous tradeable first-round picks. New York declined the initial proposal featuring six picks and four players.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Jazz have reportedly found the Heat’s trade offers to be insufficient, and have asked them to find a third-team to join in on their offer for Donovan Mitchell.(via @andyblarsen REPORT: The Jazz have reportedly found the Heat’s trade offers to be insufficient, and have asked them to find a third-team to join in on their offer for Donovan Mitchell. (via @andyblarsen) https://t.co/cnsMCiE2ih

Nevertheless, the Jazz remain completely okay with keeping Mitchell if interested teams like the Knicks are unwilling to meet their asking price.

New York will continue to have the upper hand among suitors because of their assets. The Miami Heat have three tradeable first-round picks, but don't have any impact youngsters on rookie deals.

