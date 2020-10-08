NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo could add more resilience to the Milwaukee Bucks' backcourt

2020 was yet another year of disappointment for the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite being the favorites to win it all from the East, the Bucks were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Miami Heat in the second round. Following their early exit, the franchise has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors and has been linked to many stars around the league. The Bucks are now being linked with Pacers star, Victor Oladipo

Oladipo has only recently come back from a serious injury and has expectedly been lackluster. However, what wasn't expected were the recent NBA trade rumors linking the 28-year-old to pastures new.

Let's analyze if an NBA trade for Victor Oladipo to the Milwaukee Bucks could be beneficial for both the parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Milwaukee Bucks go after Victor Oladipo?

The Milwaukee Bucks need to go after Victor Oladipo.

The Milwaukee Bucks should be going all-in for Victor Oladipo. Despite the Bucks being one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship, the team's backcourt is extremely weak.

Bringing in a player like Victor Oladipo will boost the quality of the Bucks' roster significantly. In Oladipo, the Bucks will get a player who is a reliable ball-handler and assumes responsibility during the toughest of times.

Oladipo's comeback from the serious injury he sustained has been slow, but he has shown signs of recovery in the short time he has played. And NBA insiders are sure that he'll regain his pre-injury form if given time and bedded in slowly.

The Milwaukee Bucks can let Victor Oladipo regain his lost touch throughout the regular season, whilst the rest of the roster chips in and secures the first seed in the East. The Bucks will hope that Oladipo is back to his best by the time the playoffs come around, so that he can tip the scales in the favor and help them mount a serious challenge for the NBA crown.

Eric Bledsoe and Donte DiVincenzo would likely have to be sent the other way to make this NBA trade rumor a reality. But given the situation around Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract, it may be a worthy sacrifice to make for the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Trade Rumor: Would moving to Milwaukee be a wise move for Victor Oladipo?

Moving to the Milwaukee Bucks may offer Oladipo a chance of winning an NBA Championship.

If Victor Oladipo truly wishes to leave Indiana, there aren't many options better than the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and all they need is a second star that can step up and support Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA Playoffs. Victor Oladipo would fit that role perfectly.

Despite being title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks can give Victor Oladipo the time that he needs to get back to full fitness. We've already discussed what this would mean for the franchise, but for Victor Oladipo, it would mean being able to rest without the team missing his services too much.

That added time to rest can work wonders for a player and could perhaps even prevent them from having their whole career plagued with further injuries.

Because the franchise can offer him ample time to recover and have a serious shot at winning the championship, an NBA trade to the Milwaukee Bucks would be perfect for Victor Oladipo.

