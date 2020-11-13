NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner involved as part of a three-team deal, Patty Mills attracts attention from Bucks and Sixers

As the new NBA season draws closer, and teams are setting up their rosters, the latest NBA Trade Rumors keep churning out new developments. With the league's free agency opening on November 20th, NBA trade rumors have suggested significant and exciting movements galore. In this article, we will take a look at the newest update concerning the futures of Indiana Pacers stars Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner as well as Patty Mills' situation at the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner could be leaving the Indiana Pacers in a three-team deal

Indiana Pacers teammates Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner

A lot has been said concerning the future of Indiana Pacers point guard Victor Oladipo in recent weeks, and the plot continues to thicken about the team he could play for next season.

In the latest report in this regard, NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be involved in a three-team deal that includes teammate Myles Turner.

The Indiana Pacers have often discussed Victor Oladipo trades, including several three-team deals involving Myles Turner, per @ThisIsJMichael pic.twitter.com/vxVMK78aO1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 12, 2020

It is unclear, as of now, about which teams could be involved in the trade. When discussing the Indiana Pacers' center Myles Turner, J. Michael reported:

"The interest in him around the league remains extremely high, including Boston and Charlotte."

If the Celtics were to pull off a trade deal for Turner, it would hugely bolster their squad as they require a consistent performer at center.

The 23-year-old is a high percentage shooter who averaged almost 46% from the field with 12 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. Still developing, Turner could fit in well with Boston's young cast. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen where Victor Oladipo could end up at as the point guard reportedly wants a move out of Indiana, as per NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs in the market to sell Patty Mills, with Bucks and 76ers eyeing up a trade

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

One of the most repected veteran guards around the league, Patty Mills could be on the move, according to the latest NBA trade rumors.

A consistent team player in Gregg Popovich's Spurs side for the past nine seasons, Patty Mills has averaged comfortably over 80% from the free throw line and over 40% in field goals.

However, NBA trade rumors have suggested that the Spurs could be looking to offload the all-rounder as part of a big shake-up in Texas. In Kevin O'Connor's latest mock draft, he reported the following in this regard:

"The Spurs are up to something. League sources say they’re shopping point guard Patty Mills, with teams such as the Bucks and Sixers expressing interest. A deal with Philadelphia would probably bring back Josh Richardson, league sources say."

It will soon be known if these NBA trade rumors turn out to be true, with the Spurs expecting a lot of interest for their assets.

The Bucks and Sixers would benefit from a coveted veteran such as Mills to bolster their squads. Furthermore, the 31-year-old would bring with him the defensive mindset that Poppovich has instilled in his players, which could be a prized attribute to have.