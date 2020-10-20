NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo's willingness to join Miami Heat higher than the team's interest in him

Victor Oladipo is amongst the likeliest of players to be on the move this offseason. The Indiana Pacers guard has been named in several NBA trade rumors with many contenders expressing a desire in having him as their third star. The Miami Heat are among those teams but the recent reports suggest that they're not as keenly in interested in a move for Oladipo as the player himself.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo more interested in a move to the Miami Heat than last year's finalists

Now, Victor Oladipo has shown us how good he can be, but injury struggles have derailed his career. He's on an expiring deal next season and unless he can prove himself once again, interest in him will be low.

So it's understandable why he's willing to join the Miami Heat who will be expected to contend for the NBA title once again.

Victor Oladipo is a PERFECT fit in Miami. In 3 games vs Miami in the playoffs he averaged 22-4-3 with 3 steals and shot 38% from 3 on 11 attempts.



Good isolation scorer, can play off the ball, great playmaker and great perimeter defender. Also keeps that 2021 max slot open



🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/JXqt3kRtR3 — Fanly (@fanly) October 12, 2020

However, the Miami Heat aren't too keen on trading for Victor Oladipo. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst mentioned in the latest episode of his podcast that the Heat may have bigger fish to fry.

“Oladipo has been connected to Miami for months now...my feel is that Miami has their eye on bigger fish. But because it's a one-year deal it does open the door. I’m not sure that the interest from Miami is as high as the interest from Oladipo.”

Miami Heat the perfect destination for Victor Oladipo

The Miami Heat only recently overcame all obstacles – including one Greek Freak – to reach the NBA Finals last season. They came up short but showcased just how well-run their organization is. Not only did the veterans find their perfect roles, young studs in Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn found their footing as well.

Unless Victor Oladipo shows shades of his former self, he's unlikely to have serious demand heading into free agency in 2021. The Miami Heat will provide Oladipo the best opportunity to prove himself. He will have the chance to lead a contending team to a title.

