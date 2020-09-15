NBA Trade Rumors: Vince Carter and Jay Williams have their say on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently met with Milwaukee Bucks' co-owner Marc Lasry to discuss the franchise's future. Multiple NBA trade rumors indicate that the Bucks are looking to add another superstar who can help them win a championship next year.

In this article, we'll take a look at what former NBA players have said about Giannis' future with the Bucks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Vince Carter believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is not leaving the Milwaukee Bucks anytime soon

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

The Milwaukee Bucks' owner recently agreed to spend into the luxury tax to bring another star player to help Giannis. This, to an extent, has dismissed the NBA trade rumors suggesting the 2019 MVP might leave the Milwaukee Bucks next season.

ESPN Sources: MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's 3-hour lunch with Bucks co-owner/governor Marc Lasry on Friday covered the season, how Bucks can improve roster, Lasry confirming willingness to spend into luxury tax and agreement they’ll talk again after Giannis returns from a vacation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2020

Former NBA legend Vince Carter weighed in on the issue this morning and talked about what the Milwaukee Bucks still need to make them a championship contender. Vince said:

"Giannis needs a big-time scorer. I don't foresee Giannis leaving. When you're winning, you feel like you have an opportunity to win, guys will migrate to a good team."

Vince further said that it's a positive sign that the Milwaukee management is ready to spend more money to get another scorer. It'll be interesting to see if the Bucks can land a player like Chris Paul this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jay Williams thinks the Milwaukee Bucks should add another star to help Giannis

Houston Rockets v Milwaukee Bucks

Former NBA player Jay Williams was also of the opinion that the Greek Freak could stay with Milwaukee Bucks for a very long time. However, he warned that if the Bucks fail to build a championship-caliber roster next season, Giannis might do something similar to LeBron James and join a different franchise. Jay said:

"Giannis will probably do what LeBron James did. Hey, let's see how much you guys go over the cap. How much do you guys actually wanna build a supporting cast around me."

Jay Williams also stated that letting go of Malcolm Brogdon last season was a mistake. The Bucks are currently preparing a trade package that can help them sign a playmaking guard who can take some pressure off of Giannis' shoulders.

There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul -- complicated as that would be financially -- if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade. One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 9, 2020

The next few weeks might be the most crucial time in the Milwaukee Bucks' history, as it will determine whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with them in the long term.

