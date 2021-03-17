NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards eyeing Andre Drummond, Orlando Magic's search for point guards features Kemba Walker

The Washington Wizards are eager to make the playoffs this season and have dominated the NBA trade rumors of late.

The Wizards have struggled defensively and are looking for options in the market to help resolve this area. They have been far too reliant on their star duo Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, so adding a third star to their ranks could help them secure a playoff spot.

NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards join the race for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond could be a great fit for the Washington Wizards, who are currently 14-24 in the Eastern Conference standings. The Wizards are, however, just three games behind Indiana Pacers in the race for the last spot for the play-in tournament.

As per Fred Katz and David Aldridge of The Athletic,

“The Wizards are keeping an eye on Cleveland’s Andre Drummond, according to sources, if the Cavaliers were to buy out the two-time NBA All-Star.”

Drummond was averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season before being sidelined by the Cleveland Cavaliers after they agreed to part ways with the veteran.

With Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal taking care of the offense for the Wizards, adding Drummond could give them a much-needed defensive boost, as he is an efficient rebounder and can protect the rim as well.

However, Drummond has been one of the most popular names in the NBA trade rumors this season. So it might not be an easy task for the Wizards to pursue him to join them if he does agree to a buyout with the Cavaliers.

Almost every possible suitor is likely to pursue him via buyout only. That's because a trade move could be way too expensive for any NBA team, as Drummond is on an expiring $29 million deal.

Advertisement

Trade deadline scuttlebutt is picking up.



Story here from @davidaldridgedc and myself on what we are hearing about Bradley Beal, the young guys and the rest of the Wizards: https://t.co/ur6SBtmh93



(There is a $1 A MONTH OFFER inside this story for non-subscribers) pic.twitter.com/kgglmo9x1S — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic in the hunt for a point guard

Kemba Walker

According to NBA trade rumors, the underperforming Orlando Magic are looking to add a quality point guard to their ranks before the NBA trade deadline day. They are currently 14th in the East standings after falling to a 13-26 record on the season.

Kemba Walker is a player who is favored by his head coach Steve Clifford. But as per Chris Mannix of the Sports Illustrated, the Boston Celtics seem unlikely to trade him. Here is what the report said about Walker:

"The Magic have been looking for point guard help, kicking the tires on Ricky Rubio recently. Celtics guard Kemba Walker remains a favorite of Magic coach Steve Clifford, but it’s unlikely Boston, without much depth behind Walker, will part with him at this point."

Advertisement

Ricky Rub

With Kemba Walker potentially out of the picture, an experienced campaigner like Ricky Rubio could be an ideal target for the Orlando Magic.

He is producing career-low numbers at the moment, but it's important to note that he is also playing for one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

Anthony Edwards calls Ricky Rubio “the best leader I’ve been around all my life.” pic.twitter.com/WNj3nDzi4M — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 12, 2021

With Cole Anthony also out injured for an indefinite period, an NBA trade for Ricky Rubio could provide the Orlando Magic with some much-needed depth and leadership. He is currently on a $17 million deal that goes on until the 2021-22 season.