NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards eyeing a move for Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis has featured in several NBA trade rumors lately and the Washington Wizards are the latest team to be linked to the Latvian. Scott Brooks' men are in the ascendancy after winning five of their last six games and Porzingis could act as the catalyst that keeps this run going.

Even though Dallas Mavericks have publicly stated that they're not looking to trade Kristaps Porzingis, several franchises are monitoring the center's situation intently. As mentioned by FortyEightMinutes, the Washington Wizards are keeping an eye on Porzingis' availability. The report stated:

"The Wizards are among the teams monitoring Porzingis’ status with the Mavericks, a source tells FortyEightMinutes.com. Washington would have interest in the 7’3″ big man as a potential third star alongside Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal."

Mark Cuban on the Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors;



"It's not accurate. We have not discussed him in a trade at all. Has not happened."



(via @townbrad) pic.twitter.com/vaGIoC2ozJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis has his issues but the Dallas Mavericks seem committed to him for now. He's currently in the second season of the five-year $158 million extension he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2019.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining the chances of Washington Wizards landing Kristaps Porzingis

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook

Although Moe Wagner has done a respectable job in Thomas Bryant's absence, the Washington Wizards can certainly upgrade at the center spot. Kristaps Porzingis will not only be a great floor spacer, but he'll also have the chance to develop a lethal pick-and-roll game alongside Russell Westbrook.

Porzingis from deep at the buzzer ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jxPfc4XUwk — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2021

Having said that, a trade for the Unicorn seems unlikely this season. The Washington Wizards could definitely use some help in their playoff push but they've hit form recently and would like to see how the situation pans out.

Advertisement

In case the Washington Wizards end this season on an undesirable note, the front office can throw in the kitchen sink to trade for Kristaps Porzingis in the summer. They have notable young players in Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura who can be leveraged to entice the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs are also more likely to be open to offers sometime down the line.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks in contact with Golden State Warriors with the goal of offloading Kristaps Porzingis