NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard reveals 'There's no plans to trade John Wall'

With the 2020-21 NBA season less than a month away, the rosters of various teams are beginning to take shape. However, NBA Trade Rumors are still circulating about the futures of several players, who could be part of exciting deals in the next few days. Two such players are Bradley Beal and John Wall of the Washington Wizards. This off-season has been no different for the Wizards, as there are rumblings that their stars are not happy. In the latest NBA trade rumors, there has been a development on the future of John Wall.

NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall likely to stay with the Washington Wizards for the next season

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards

John Wall has been one of the league's top players since he joined the NBA ten years ago. He has averaged close to a double-double in his career, with 19 points and nine assists per game, and will hope to return to his stellar form after recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

This off-season, John Wall has been frequently mentioned in NBA trade rumors, partly because of his ability to compete at a higher level than the Wizards and also because of reports suggesting that he wants to leave the franchise.

In the latest NBA trade rumors in this regard, however, it has emerged that the Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard has said that there are no plans to trade away John Wall.

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard: "There's no plans to trade John. Obviously, it's unfortunate at this time of year... I was with John this morning. I watched him work out." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 23, 2020

There is no doubt that Wall is an elite competitor who could thrive with a better team. Therefore, it is no surprise that he would want to leave Washington. However, wanting a move and the Wizards organizing one are two different outcomes, as the player has $41m left in his contract.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Last week in NBA trade rumors, it was suggested that the Washington Wizards could make a deal with the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook.

In this scenario, the Wizards would recover some of their investment in Wall. However, for the player, while a Rockets side with Harden in it will likely make the top 5 in the West again next year, to move prematurely while Harden's future is up in the air is an extremely unlikely proposition.

Those who have seen John Wall's workouts in Los Angeles, like Sheppard, have raved about his progress after he missed all of last season through injury



It will be up to Wall to live up to that billing when training camp begins ... which is basically a week away now — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 23, 2020

If the NBA trade rumors turn out to be true and John Wall stays back in Washington, the franchise will be a force to be reckoned with in the East but will need some depth to become more formidable.

As with any franchise, if there are two All-Stars who are able to stay fit, a playoff berth, especially in the Eastern Conference, is almost guaranteed. However, if the Washington Wizards want to keep Wall beyond the next season, they will need to show him and Bradley Beal that the two players are an integral part of the franchise's rebuilding process.