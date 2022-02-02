NBA Trade Rumors: League sources suggest Washington Wizards could move for 2-time All-Star to keep Bradley Beal happy

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards are on a six-game losing streak heading into the NBA trade deadline on February 10th. The Wizards now sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 23-27 record.

Meanwhile, the latest NBA trade rumors have linked the Wizards to a couple of players, including a two-time All-Star.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Wizards are going to be active on the trade market before the deadline. The team wants to improve their roster and try to make Beal happy by improving their roster. The Wizards are rumored to be looking to acquire either Domantas Sabonis or Jerami Grant.

Scotto said:

"Several people I’ve spoken to around the league believe the Wizards will look to go big-game hunting with the trade deadline coming up to keep Bradley Beal happy, and they could look to acquire Domantas Sabonis or Jerami Grant."

The Trade Deadline @_TradeDeadline "Several people I've spoken to around the league believe the [Washington] Wizards will look to go big-name hunting with the trade deadline coming up to keep Bradley Beal happy. And they could look to acquire Domantas Sabonis or Jerami Grant." (via @MikeAScotto "Several people I've spoken to around the league believe the [Washington] Wizards will look to go big-name hunting with the trade deadline coming up to keep Bradley Beal happy. And they could look to acquire Domantas Sabonis or Jerami Grant." (via @MikeAScotto) https://t.co/vkAArZPZxn

Bradley Beal is expected to opt out of his contract with the Washington Wizards and enter free agency in the offseason. Beal will likely get a max four-year, $179 million deal from any team besides the Wizards. But because Washington owns Beal's bird rights, they can offer him a five-year, $241 million contract.

It will not be an easy decision for Beal, who has spent his entire career in Washington. The Wizards are ready to give him an extension, but they also need to improve their team and compete in the loaded Eastern Conference. After a great start to the season, the franchise have struggled in the past two months.

The Wizards have assets to offer to the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. They have young players such as Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert, as well as veterans like Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer With much attention on Bradley Beal’s upcoming free agency, Domantas Sabonis has emerged as a trade target for the Washington Wizards, sources said. More intel at @BR_NBA on Toronto and Goran Dragic, Utah and Joe Ingles, Boston, Phoenix and others: bleacherreport.com/articles/29530… With much attention on Bradley Beal’s upcoming free agency, Domantas Sabonis has emerged as a trade target for the Washington Wizards, sources said. More intel at @BR_NBA on Toronto and Goran Dragic, Utah and Joe Ingles, Boston, Phoenix and others: bleacherreport.com/articles/29530…

Domantas Sabonis is a two-time All-Star for the Pacers and he'll compliment Beal well. Sabonis is one of the best passing big men in the NBA today and his inside presence opens the Wizards' offense.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant is a borderline All-Star for the Pistons. Grant has been playing well ever since leaving the Denver Nuggets. He'll also compliment Beal in Washington and would be easier to acquire than Sabonis.

Bradley Beal nursing a wrist injury, to miss four games

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Bradley Beal suffered an injury to the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Beal fell on his left wrist after taking a charge from Jaren Jackson Jr. He's expected to miss four games, including last night's 112-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The three-time All-Star is also set to miss games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. With the Washington Wizards already on a losing streak, their wait for a win could be delayed even more since all of their next three matchups are playoff teams.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards Injury update: Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.



He will miss the team’s next four games, beginning tonight in Milwaukee, and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. Injury update: Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.He will miss the team’s next four games, beginning tonight in Milwaukee, and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bradley Beal is averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and a career-high 6.6 assists per game this season. However, Beal is also having the worst season of his career in terms of three-point shooting. He has shot at just 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra