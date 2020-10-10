NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards must consider this blockbuster move for Karl-Anthony Towns

The Washington Wizards were the best of the rest in the NBA Eastern Conference where they finished ninth with a dismal 25-47 record. To make deeper playoff runs in the coming seasons, the Wizards may need to surround Bradley Beal with more talent, as per multiple NBA trade rumors.

Bradley Beal is a truly world-class player leading the franchise although he missed out on the All-Star and All-NBA teams. But the Washington Wizards need to have other solid NBA players like Davis Bertans and exciting young talents like Rui Hachimura to bank on from time to time.

Another star player is a necessity if the Washington Wizards wish to battle teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall's persistent injuries a cause of concern for the Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards' John Wall has been out of action for a long time now.

The second superstar caliber player for the Washington Wizards is arguably already in their roster.

Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall is undoubtedly among the best in the business when he is healthy and firing. However, having missed nearly two years of his prime due to injury, one cannot guarantee if he would continue to operate at the same level when he returns to action next season.

Wall suited up for 32 games in the 2018-19 season before an achilles injury kept him out on the sidelines for a long time.

At his best, John Wall is almost the definition of the perfect modern-day point guard. While averaging over 20 points and ten assists at the peak of his powers, Wall has often dismantled opposition teams single-handedly. Now aged 30 and battling with recurring injuries, Wall's glory days might be behind him.

He's on an albatross contract that'll see him earn well over $40 million every year for the next three years. It means that a look for trade options involving John Wall may not be a terrible decision for the franchise.

Karl-Anthony Towns career statistics

Minnesota Timberwolves could be forced into trading Towns away.

Career points per game - 22.7

Career assists per game - 2.8

Career rebounds per game - 11.8

Career field goal % - 53.4

Career 3-pt % - 39.6.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the few elite centers in the NBA. He's arguably only behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in that regard, and some would place him even higher.

He's a generational talent and already the best 3-point shooter among all centers ever to have played in the NBA. His defense has often come under scrunity, but he continues to improve that part of his game.

According to NBA trade rumors, there is indeed a possibility that Karl-Anthony Towns could force a move out of the Minnesota Timberwolves who have simply failed to give him what it takes to fight for a playoff spot.

With Towns averaging 26.5 points and over ten rebounds on 50% shooting from the field this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves could do everything in their power to extend his stay. Nevertheless, it would be quite a stunning acquisition if the Washington Wizards manage to land him.

NBA Trade Rumors: How do the Washington Wizards match the salaries to acquire Karl Anthony-Towns?

There's a difference of around $10 million in the salaries of Bradley Beal and John Wall, so the Minnesota Timberwolves would need to include NBA veteran James Johnson and his $15 million contract.

The Washington Wizards will need to send back promising rookie Rui Hachimura the other way to make this trade worth the Timberwolves' time. Moreover, multiple future first-round picks will almost definitely need to be included.

If that happens, the Timberwolves will get a great player to replace their talisman with while also doing away with James Johnson's contract.

In Rui Hachimura, who should continue to develop nicely, the Washington Wizards will have a potential star in their hands, one who could become one of the top ten players in the NBA very soon.

Of course, the Minnesota Timberwolves would prefer to keep Towns, but they might not have a say in this regard at the end of the day if the Washington Wizards come calling.