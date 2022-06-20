NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards and New York Knicks considering a swap for former Most Improved Player award winner

The New York Knicks are looking at the possibility of acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. The franchise is heading into a rebuild as they explore options to gather more picks even if it involves trading their best players.

One such player who could potentially be on the trading block is Brogdon.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards are looking to trade for Brogdon and will want draft picks in return.

However, if they don't get what they want, they can continue persisting with the veteran and not necessarily build exclusively around their young core. Charania said:

"The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the No. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said.

"Still, Indiana, which has the No. 6 pick in the draft, could elect to continue retooling its veteran core rather than rebuild entirely around young players."

There were rumors earlier this season as well that the Pacers are looking to move on from the former Rookie of the Year winner. After acquiring Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings, the franchise is now open to finding a new home for Brogdon ahead of next season.

Where does the future lie for the New York Knicks target?

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Pacers organization is evidently heading into rebuilding mode. Consequently, it makes sense for them to part ways with their quality veterans and try to acquire young players for the future along with draft picks.

Brogdon seemingly isn't being viewed as a franchise piece for the future. A major reason for this could be the injuries he has picked up this season and his unreliability in terms of health and performance.

Brogdon finished the season averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He shot 44.8% from the field. He also shot 31.2% from the perimeter. These numbers have warranted interest from the New York Knicks.

These aren't eye-catching numbers by any means. Brogdon shot a career-low from beyond the arc this season, which has hampered the Pacers offense. Indiana brought in Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings as part of the Sabonis trade and seem to believe he is the way forward.

Brogdon will, without question, have plenty of suitors across the NBA. The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and LA Lakers are potentially leading the queue.

These teams are in desperate need of reinforcements for their backcourt, especially the Celtics. Their lack of a quintessential point guard was evident in the NBA Finals.

Moving Brogdon along to another team in the summer is a step in the right direction for the Indiana Pacers.

The team hasn't had much success in the Eastern Conference over the last couple of years despite possessing Brogdon, Sabonis and Myles Turner. A roster overhaul could help them finally start challenging some of the big guns in the East.

