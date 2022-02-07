NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards zero in on Indiana Pacers' 2-time All-Star as they look to improve their frontcourt

The Washington Wizards have reportedly set their eyes on Indiana Pacers talisman Domantas Sabonis, as per NBA trade rumors

According to Quinton Mayo of NBC Sports Washington, the Wizards are determined to land the Pacers forward before the trade deadline day. Mayo said in this regard:

"Expect Washington to approach the trade deadline aggressively, with their sights set on Indiana Pacers star big man, Domantas Sabonis."

He continued:

"Sabonis has received a ringing endorsement from Beal, and others, within the Wizards organization due to his skill set, possible fit within head coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s system, contract flexibility, and age, sources tell me."

With Bradley Beal reportedly unhappy with the construction of the roster, the Wizards have almost no choice but to make a move for someone like Sabonis to appease their star.

The Pacers are heading for a rebuild. So they are, in all likelihood, willing to listen to trade packages concerning their talisman Sabonis. They've already traded Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and have named their price for Myles Turner as well.

How far can the Washington Wizards go this season?

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards

This season, the Wizards lost Russell Westbrook in a trade to the LA Lakers that saw the former acquire Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. So there was not much expectation this season from the franchise.

However, the Wizards are currently the 11th seeds in the Eastern Conference, and are less than five games behind sixth seeds Toronto Raptors. They have a 24-28 record this season, but have won just two of their last ten games. However, with the likes of Bradley Beal and Kuzma, the Wizards could make a late push to get into the postseason.

The Wizards are 22nd in the league in terms of offensive rating. Questions have been raised about head coach Unheld Jr. despite these being early days into his tenure. The rotations of the team, in particular, have been intensely scrutinized.

Defensively, the Wizards haven't fared much better either, as they're ranked 22nd in the league. They have struggled all season when guarding the paint, allowing over 48 points on a nightly basis to opposing teams.

The Washington Wizards are seemingly going nowhere at the moment. They are not tanking in order to rebuild, but also not surrounding Beal with the right pieces to make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference.

However, the acquisition of Domantas Sabonis would be key, and could potentially turn the season around for a team residing in the nation's capital. Sabonis is averaging nearly 19 points and over 12 boards this season, and could bring in much-needed offensive firepower to the Washington Wizards.

