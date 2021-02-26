NBA Trade Rumors: 'We're talking and we're trying to do things' Danny Ainge on Boston Celtics' plans before deadline

Having suffered 3 straight defeats, it's not surprising to see the Boston Celtics being linked with multiple NBA Trade Rumors ahead of the March 25th deadline. Luckily for the franchise, they are in a great position to make significant moves over the next few weeks.

Regarding their plans for the next 30 days, Boston GM Danny Ainge recently spoke to the media, giving the Boston Celtics' fans huge hope regarding the future of the team.

In this article we will have a look at what Ainge had to say about the Celtics' potential deals and what the franchise can do in the coming weeks to help bolster their squad, as per the NBA Trade Rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics likely to be busy before deadline

The Boston Celtics are on a three-game losing streak

Stunted by injuries and players unavailable due to the league's coronavirus protocols, the Boston Celtics struggled in the opening stages of the 2020-21 NBA season to find much consistency.

Now that Brad Stevens' side are almost at full strength, except for Marcus Smart, cracks are beginning to show in the Celtics lineup. This has caused fans to call on the Boston Celtics' front office to make urgent, necessary changes. The result of all this has been that the Celtics have figured regularly on the NBA Trade Rumors and have been linked with several moves.

In the latest NBA Trade Rumors, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge has claimed that the franchise have been close to completing potential deals.

"We're talking and we're trying to do some things. We've been close a couple of times."

Although its not quite the news fans of the Boston Celtics wanted to hear, at least there has been some impetus toward improving their side which badly needs scoring depth.

It has long been known that the Boston Celtics need another big man. There have been concerns about whether Daniel Theis or Tristan Thompson are of the elite-level calibre to deal with the likes of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Durant or Adebayo as they inevitably would have to, come the postseason.

Furthermore, Ainge needs to provide help for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on offense. While Kemba Walker has begun to recover some form, there is not enough depth on the wings.

Both Brown and Tatum are averaging career-high points, though are also taking a combined 40.9 of the Boston Celtics field-goal attempts, more than the pair ever have before.

This can be put down to the fact that while the two are the Celtics' superstars, it doesn't take away from the fact that they need support. Lately, lethargy has begun to creep into the Celtics' offense, which currently sits tied for 15th place in the league.

As per the NBA Trade Rumors, with the ball club's $28.5m trade exception, there are several moves Ainge could do to bolster his side's chances in the playoffs.

Several NBA Trade Rumors have linked the Boston Celtics with Nikola Vucevic and Harrison Barnes, both of whom have shooting ability and size. Boston need a player who will not kick up a fuss when Brown and Tatum dominate the ball but who can nail their shots when called upon and provide protection in the paint.

Fans can expect to hear a lot more from the Boston Celtics on the NBA Trade Rumors in the coming weeks.