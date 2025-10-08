NBA Trade Rumors: Whispers around Giannis Antetokounmpo heat up as $3,850,000,000 WC team viewed as realistic contender

One of the biggest headlines of the NBA offseason was Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks. &quot;The Greek Freak&quot; was rumored to be looking for a way out, but he ultimately decided to stay in the Cream City. However, the latest rumors suggest that the San Antonio Spurs could be a realistic contender if he becomes available. According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the $3.85 billion franchise based in Texas is the only realistic team in the entire league that could acquire Antetokounmpo. The Spurs have a combination of young players, cap space and draft picks to entice the Bucks if the two-time MVP requests a trade. &quot;If there is one team that could make a trade for Giannis work at the trade deadline, it's the Spurs. That's the only team who could realistically make the money work and give Milwaukee the assets needed in a two-team trade,&quot; Siegel tweeted. Victor Wembanyama will be untouchable, but the San Antonio Spurs have a ton of young players like Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Carter Bryant. The Spurs also have salary fillers, such as Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson. A possible combination of Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo could terrorize the NBA for years to come. &quot;Wemby&quot; has already looked unstoppable in his first preseason game. He added 30 pounds of muscle in the offseason and worked with NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett. It will be interesting to see if the Milwaukee Bucks decide to trade Antetokounmpo or if the legendary player decides to prioritize winning and demand a trade. Regardless of what he wants to do, &quot;The Greek Freak&quot; has been linked as a possible headliner for the summer of 2027's class of free agents. Bucks and Knicks discussed Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the offseasonBucks and Knicks discussed possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo preferred last season outside of Milwaukee was the New York Knicks. The two teams reportedly engaged in trade talks, but nothing fruitful happened. The Bucks felt that the Knicks weren't offering their best package for &quot;The Greek Freak.&quot; Antetokounmpo's loyalty to the city of Milwaukee has been praised, but he also can't help himself from saying that he wants to win a second championship. With how the Bucks have performed since winning the title in 2021, it's an understandable perspective. The two-time NBA MVP will only turn 31 years old in December, so he's still in his prime.