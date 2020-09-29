NBA Trade Rumors: Why Doc Rivers could be the man to take James Harden and Houston Rockets to a much-awaited Championship

Adrian Wojnarowski's recent tweet reporting Doc Rivers' decision to part ways with the LA Clippers took the basketball world by surprise and has raised a slew of NBA trade rumors. The reason behind his shock exit remains unclear, but with Doc Rivers now available, several teams will be falling over themselves to acquire his services, one of them being the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets were another team from the west that had championship aspirations this season, but much like the LA Clippers, they failed to get past the second round. Many have criticized the style of play Houston Rockets employed, blaming it as the reason why the franchise did not reach the NBA Finals. However, with the exit of D'Antoni, Doc Rivers could well decide to inherit this extremely talented roster.

On that note, let's analyze if Doc Rivers' move to the Houston Rockets could be beneficial for both parties or not.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Doc Rivers be a good one for the Houston Rockets?

Playing under Doc Rivers could be beneficial to the Houston Rockets.

Following yet another disappointing postseason, Mike D'Antoni parted ways with the Houston Rockets.

Many have blamed D'Antoni's system for the franchise's underperformance. And while it isn't the only reason, it is clear that the franchise's playing style has been a big reason for their recent struggles.

The arrival of Doc Rivers could change that. Despite Rivers' style also being one that leans on isolation plays, it is nowhere close to the extremities of D'Antoni's system.

2 years ago today James Harden destroyed Draymond with this dunk pic.twitter.com/4oLxzTSPHs — Isaiah 👑 (@HoodieIsaiah) May 22, 2020

The Houston Rockets are built for an isolation-heavy offense. However, Rivers could find a way to get not only Russell Westbrook but also James Harden more involved in possession, especially when they are off-ball, something that could elevate the Houston Rockets to new heights.

Advertisement

The team still has a lot of potential. If their front office decides not to blow it all up, the appointment of Doc Rivers as head coach could be a brilliant move for the Houston Rockets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to Houston Rockets be a good one for Doc Rivers?

A move to the Houston Rockets could give Doc Rivers a chance at an NBA Championship.

After leaving the Clippers for reasons which are not yet clear, we can't say for sure what motives or aspirations Doc Rivers has at this moment. However, if he still wishes to win another NBA Championship as a head coach, we believe the Houston Rockets could be the perfect destination for him.

If Rivers moves to the Rockets, not only would he be able to develop a very talented and capable roster, but he will also inherit one that would suit his style perfectly.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK RISE UP🔥



Nothing like a dunk from Russpic.twitter.com/INvZoUfmKD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 10, 2020

Moreover, the Houston Rockets are desperate to win an NBA Championship. With the likes of Westbrook and Harden being in their late primes, Doc Rivers will know that the passion and drive in the roster would be far from lacking.

Considering these factors, we believe that if Doc Rivers is ready to take up the challenge of winning an NBA Championship once again, his next head coaching role should be with the Houston Rockets.