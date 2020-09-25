NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Golden State Warriors must go after Jrue Holiday 

The Golden State Warriors have been the subject of countless NBA trade rumors ever since they won the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they've been linked with multiple stars in the league. Out of all these stars though, the franchise could take a special interest in New Orleans Pelicans' point guard, Jrue Holiday.

The Clippers have reported trade interest in Jrue Holiday, per @ScoopB



Teams showing interest in Jrue;



Sixers

Nets

Warriors

Bucks

Clippers — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 21, 2020

Jrue Holiday has been very impressive for the Pelicans this season, stepping in and leading the team in the toughest of moments and performing well against some of the best players in the NBA today.

With all that being said though, let's analyze if this NBA trade rumor would make sense for the franchise and the player.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would this move look for the Golden State Warriors?

Jrue Holiday could be the perfect player to have in the Golden State Warriors' rotation.

It is no secret the Golden State Warriors are lacking heavily in terms of roster depth. One of the team's biggest holes in their roster at this moment is the lack of a reliable point guard that can come off the bench and give Stephen Curry a chance to rest.

This is where Jrue Holiday would come in handy. While the 30-year-old is not even close to Curry's level as a shooter, he is a much better passer and facilitator.

Holiday is also one of the best defenders in the NBA, with many in the Warriors' team proclaiming him to be the best. This could help the franchise improve it's defense significantly, which will be important in their quest to contend for another NBA Championship.

Advertisement

JJ Redick made a great point on his pod - he said the public and the players have different perceptions on who great defenders are



Dame and Iggy both said Jrue Holiday is the best defender they’ve seen, and KD said he’s the best guard defender in the NBA



Defense > Fake hustle pic.twitter.com/NWnK5Nddjm — Stevie Cozens (@StevieCozens) September 24, 2020

Jrue Holiday has the tools to be an important piece on a championship team, and we believe it would be a very wise move for the Golden State Warriors to pry him away from the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would this move look for Jrue Holiday?

Moving to the Bay Area would give Jrue Holiday a chance to win an NBA Championship.

Despite being an impressive player for the Pelicans, Jrue Holiday has found himself on the table for the franchise to trade away, with the team picking Lonzo Ball over him.

Moving to the Golden State Warriors could be the best possible option for Holiday at this moment in time.

Going to the Warriors could give Jrue Holiday a legitimate shot at winning an NBA Championship. Additionally, given the Golden State Warriors' system and rotation, there is a guarantee of Holiday playing important minutes for an NBA Championship contender. This would be in contrast to him being overlooked by a team struggling to make the NBA Playoffs.

We believe that if the Golden State Warriors come calling, it would be a wise decision for Jrue Holiday to make the move.