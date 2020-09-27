NBA Trade Rumors: Why Gordon Hayward could be the perfect solution for Indiana Pacers' frontcourt spacing issues

Despite making the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Indiana Pacers were swept in the first round by the Miami Heat in a disappointing post-season run. After the team's exit from the playoffs, the franchise has been surrounded by numerous NBA trade rumors pertaining to deficiencies in their roster, with many of them linking Miami Heat with Gordon Hayward.

Hayward has been impressive for the Celtics this season, slowly but surely managing to get back to his old self. He has shown his ability to lead the team in tough moments as well as make key shots in clutch situations when his team needs him the most.

On that note, would Gordon Hayward's move to the Indiana Pacers make sense for both parties?

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Gordon Hayward make sense for the Indiana Pacers?

Myles Turner (left) and Domantas Sabonis (right) together actually hurt the Indiana Pacers.

If this NBA trade rumor came true, the Indiana Pacers could take a giant leap forward.

The Pacers' main issue right now is that even though Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are individually amazing players, but when the two play together, the efficacy of the team's offense gets massively reduced compared to when it is only Sabonis on the floor.

On the other hand, if Gordan Hayward moves to the Indiana Pacers and replaces Turner at one of the forward positions, not only would the team be significantly more spaced, but they would also have another ball-handler who could call the shots if needed.

If given the choice, it would be a wise move for the Indiana Pacers to take Gordon Hayward in their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to Indiana Pacers be a good one for Gordon Hayward?

Gordon Hayward has the chance to be an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics.

The simple answer to this question would be a resounding 'no'.

While the Indiana Pacers are a good team, Gordon Hayward's current franchise are a class above the Pacers at the moment. The Indiana Pacers struggled and got swept in the first round, but the Celtics have a real chance at making the NBA Finals despite having a very young team.

Hayward has a very important role to play in a title-contending team. Sure, he may not be the number one option in the Boston Celtics roster, but that isn't enough for him to take up a role at the Indiana Pacers, no matter how big that could be.

While the Indiana Pacers will get better with time, we still think that it would be wise for Gordon Hayward to turn down a move to the Pacers.