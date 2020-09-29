NBA Trade Rumors: Why Miami Heat is the perfect destination for Russell Westbrook

After a disappointing loss at the hands of the LA Lakers, the Houston Rockets saw head coach Mike D'Antoni part ways for a new challenge in the offseason. The 4-1 loss in the NBA Western Conference semi-finals has also prompted General Manager Daryl Morey to reconstruct the roster and surround James Harden with the right players. According to NBA trade rumors, Russell Westbrook could be on his way out to accommodate a better fit before the beginning of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Rusell Westbrook moving to the Miami Heat be a good move?

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

Miami Heat is on its way to the NBA finals after a thumping victory over Eastern Conference rivals Boston Celtics. After losing only three games in the playoffs, the Heat look like a team that can give tough competition to title favorites LA Lakers. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have played a pivotal role in the Heat's success this postseason.

According to NBA trade rumors, Miami Heat are looking to add another superstar this offseason, and a trade for Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook might be on the cards. Westbrook has looked like a shadow of himself at the Rockets and a change of scenery might do him good.

In exchange for Russell Westbrook, the Heat would have to part ways with Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, and send a 2020 first-round pick, along with a 2022 first-round pick to the Rockets.

Russell Westbrook is still a threat in the paint due to his scoring and playmaking ability and will blend in nicely in the Heat roster due to the presence of Bam Adebayo. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will be able to run a lot of pick and roll, which might lead to Westbrook finding this rhythm.

Also, Russell Westbrook won't have to rely on his jumpers to score, as the Miami Heat have a flurry of shooters who can hit 3's at a decent clip with Westbrook facilitating. If Westbrook wants to revive his career, there is no better destination for him than Miami.

On the other hand, signing Russell Westbrook will be a good trade for the Miami Heat, as it will allow them to create a 'big 3' and mount another challenge for an NBA championship.

