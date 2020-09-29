After being rewarded with the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors have expectedly been at the forefront of a bevy of NBA trade rumors that have linked them with several superstars. Considering the franchise's weakness at the center position, the Warriors may just find the NBA trade rumor about Indiana Pacers' star Myles Turner the most interesting one of the lot.

Turner has been impressive for the Pacers this season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc. However, Turner and Domantas Sabonis' presence on the floor together has inhibited the team more than it has helped, making it increasingly likely that the Pacers could trade away Myles Turner.

On that note, let's analyze if Myles Turner's move to the Golden State Warriors makes sense for both parties or not.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Myles Turner make sense for the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors need a center.

Even with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson coming back next season, the Golden State Warriors' roster still has a lot of holes in it, with one of the biggest ones being their lack of quality at the center position.

The franchise would likely want a stretch-5 who could be a rim protector and also work as a third option for the team. In this regard, Myles Turner could be the perfect player.

Not only is he a very good defender who can be a rim protector for the franchise and significantly improve the team's defense, Turner is also a capable outside shooter, although not an elite one.

Myles Turner smoked Tristan Thompson on this dunk.

If Turner moves to the Golden State Warriors, we could see the franchise not only become an elite team on the offensive end but also become incredibly formidable on the defensive side of the floor as well, which would greatly boost their chances of winning another NBA Championship.

With Myles Turner bringing so much to the table, we think that he could be a dream signing for the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would a move to Golden State Warriors look for Myles Turner?

A move to Golden State Warriors could be Myles Turner's biggest chance of winning an NBA Championship.

This move, if it actually happens, could be Myles Turner's chance at an NBA Championship. While the Indiana Pacers are a good team and have made the NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are simply a class above the Pacers.

Moreover, Turner could even be offered a bigger role than he has with the Warriors, which could allow him to potentially be a starter in a championship-contending team.

guess who's in the building...



The Dubble

Additionally, there is a good chance that Myles Turner could find himself playing better basketball due to the superior spacing of the Golden State Warriors that would allow him to wreak havoc more freely inside the arc.

After objectively analyzing all the factors, it would be nothing less than an amazing opportunity for Myles Turner. So we believe that if the Warriors come calling for his services, it would be wise for the player to take up the offer.