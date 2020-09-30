NBA Trade Rumors: Why Victor Oladipo could be the perfect candidate to lead the revamp at OKC Thunder if Chris Paul leaves

With a plethora of NBA trade rumors linking Chris Paul to practically all of the championship contenders in the league, the OKC Thunder will be looking for a superstar to replace him this off-season. And out of all the players that the franchise can look at, Victor Oladipo may just be the one that fits the team the best.

Oladipo has been a shadow of his former self, and while that is understandable since he is coming back from a major injury and will get better with time, it seems like the Indiana Pacers think otherwise. The franchise has made it clear that trading Victor Oladipo away is not off the table, and are even willing to send him away this very off-season, according to NBA trade rumors.

With all that said, let's analyze how this move could pan out for both the parties involved here.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would this move look for the OKC Thunder?

OKC Thunder need to find a replacement for Chris Paul this off-season

If Chris Paul does in fact end up leaving, there will be a huge hole in the roster.

While many of the OKC Thunder's young players can handle the ball, they are not experienced enough yet to run point on a winning team. Additionally, the team will lack a leader who can rally the troops and know how to guide the team in the toughest of moments.

If Victor Oladipo is brought in, he would solve those issues instantly. He is an elite passer and facilitator who puts the team above himself, and is also far more experienced than any of the young players on the OKC Thunder.

Additionally, Oladipo is a great defender and can greatly improve what is frankly a worrying defensive line for the franchise.

Due to the many skills he would bring to the table for the OKC Thunder, Victor Oladipo would be a dream pickup for the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would this be a good move for Victor Oladipo?

Victor Oladipo must stay with the Indiana Pacers

At 28, Victor Oladipo doesn't have too many years in his prime left, and while the OKC Thunder's young side has shown incredible promise, he simply isn't on the same timeline as the team.

Additionally, his teammates at Indiana are a very talented and capable supporting cast - Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are the stand-out performers, with the former even being an All-Star.

This Indiana Pacers team, with a recovered Victor Oladipo, may just have a good chance at contending for a title in a season or two, which on its own would be an enticing proposition to him.

And so, after considering all the factors, we don't think this move would be a wise one to make for Victor Oladipo.

