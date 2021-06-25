NBA Trade Rumors: Will Rick Carlisle's arrival change Indiana Pacers' plan for Myles Turner?

Myles Turner has been the subject of trade talks for a while now, especially after the Indiana Pacers' dismal 2020-21 NBA campaign. The side failed to make it to the playoffs despite boasting one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers already have a dominant big in Domantas Sabonis, who flourished in the absence of Turner, who was sidelined due to an injury.

Sabonis appears to be a better all-around player than Turner, who is defensive-minded and lacks scoring and playmaking abilities. As per NBA rumors, multiple teams have been keeping an eye on Myles Turner's situation with the Indiana Pacers as he could be a solid addition for them.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams that have been linked with Turner in the past. A key reason behind that was their then head coach Rick Carlisle, who will now be leading the Indiana Pacers after parting ways with Dallas.

Carlisle has always been a huge fan of Myles Turner, and has often praised him and his qualities as a player. Now that he has him at his disposal in Indiana, teams including the Mavericks, who were looking to pry Turner away, will likely have to look for other options in the market.

What does Rick Carlisle's arrival mean for Myles Turner's future at Indiana Pacers?

After Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers announced they were going to reunite once again, the former Mavericks coach said he was excited to lead the Pacers and see what they are capable of at full strength. Here's what Carlisle told ESPN:

"It's a team of skilled, unselfish guys that play hard. It's always possible that moves could be made before the season, but I think [GM Kevin Pritchard] and I are both very excited about getting the roster healthy and seeing what this team can be."

The Indiana Pacers' 2020-21 NBA season was hindered by injuries to key players right from the start of the campaign. The likes of TJ Warren, Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner missed large proportions of the season, which majorly affected the Pacers' performances.

Regardless, Carlisle seems to think he would ideally want to keep Myles Turner with the Indiana Pacers for next season. Turner is a decent three-point shooter who shot 33.1% on 4.4 attempts from deep last season. His rim protection and athleticism need no introduction, which is a bonus and a must-have for any team.

On top of that, Carlisle is one of the best coaches when it comes to building a solid offensive team. He could help Myles Turner become more efficient at the offensive end, which would be a major boost for the Indiana Pacers. They evidently struggled in that area last season.

The Pacers will be one of the most exciting sides next season if they manage to keep hold of the majority of their stars, including Myles Turner. Rick Carlisle's addition seems to be just the kind of move they need to explore their optimum potential.

