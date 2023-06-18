NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards reveal trade options for trading Bradley Beal to Heat

It appears that Bradley Beal is currently on everyone's radar during the offseason. Many NBA teams are interested in acquiring the Washington Wizards star and the Miami Heat could be one of his landing destinations. Rumor has it that the Wizards are leaning towards rebuilding their franchise and trading off Beal is one of the first steps to do so.

According to Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports, the Washington Wizards want to acquire Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic from the Miami Heat. The Wizards plan on offering 29-year-old Beal in exchange for the two up-and-coming players. It's anybody's guess as to how exactly this trade would benefit Washington, given the downgrade that awaits them if the swap comes to fruition.

Why is Bradley Beal trending in trade talks this offseason?

Bradley Beal has been in the NBA for 11 seasons now and has loyally played for the Washington Wizards. He was once lurking behind John Wall's shadow and then evolved into Washington's brightest star when he finally became the team's first option. However, it appears that Beal's era with the Wizards is about to come to a close as the organization is rumored to be rebuilding this summer.

Whenever an NBA team decides to rebuild, the first step they'd usually take is to get rid of their star players. Doing so gives other players opportunities to shine, which is exactly what happened to Beal when the Wizards let go of Wall. With that in mind, Beal is likely to leave Washington this offseason if the team does decide to rebuild this year.

Multiple sources have reported that Bradley Beal never requested a trade. However, the Wizards have convinced their star to agree to work on the team's rebuild. Having said that, Beal basically no longer has a say as Washington seems set on the idea of letting go of their star guard.

Suiting up for the Washington Wizards for his entire career, Bradley has averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in 11 seasons. He's still relatively young, considering he's only about to turn 30 on June 28. Teams that end up acquiring Beal will still definitely benefit from his production, given that the trade doesn't affect his performances in the future.

