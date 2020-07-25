NBA Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine on the radar of New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets

Players getting linked with the New York Knicks in the lead up to the offseason isn't something new. The franchise has made several mistakes in their recruitments over the years and failed to make to most of free agency last summer.

Additionally, former player agent Leon Rose has been appointed as the president of the New York Knicks with the view that he can attract stars to the Big Apple. It has now been reported by SNY's Ian Begley that Zach LaVine is on the radar of the New York Knicks.

Additionally, the Brooklyn Nets also have the Chicago Bulls player on their mind. There have been several reports of the Nets being in the market for a third superstar to add to the pairing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. LaVine could be just that.

The report from Begley states that "both teams have done background work on LaVine" and are readying themselves in case Chicago decides to trade the 2-time Slam Dunk Contest winner.

Zach LaVine's 2019-20 season in numbers

Zach LaVine has carried the Chicago Bulls this year

For the second season running, Zach LaVine has been the main guy on a Chicago Bulls roster that has failed to hit the ground running again. LaVine has averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Bulls this season and it's easy to see why the New York Knicks are interested in him.

LaVine has already played six seasons in the NBA but is only 25 years old. So he could very well be the piece that the New York Knicks build around. At the same time, he's a great spot-up shooter and could easily act as the third star that could take over for the Brooklyn Nets whenever KD and Irving are not on the court.

Also read: NBA Orlando Restart - 5 Bold predictions for the Eastern Conference

Advertisement

What can the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets offer Chicago Bulls?

Both teams have key assets to offer

The fact that the Chicago Bulls haven't gotten any closer to a rebuild and that LaVine is a free agent in 2022 could entice VP of basketball operations Arturas Karsinovas into considering offers.

The New York Knicks have piled up on draft stock throughout this year. They hold rights to seven first-round picks across the next four years. Combine a few of them with young players such as Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr., Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton, etc. and you have a deal. Brooklyn, meanwhile, has the likes of Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and even Spencer Dinwiddie as the trade assets.

Also read: NBA Playoffs 2020 - Predicting the 8 seeds from Eastern Conference