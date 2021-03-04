NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics targeting Most Improved Player Award frontrunner Jerami Grant 

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is the latest name to emerge in the NBA trade rumors. As per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are looking to bolster their squad and have shortlisted Grant as one of their top trade targets.

Jerami Grant is one of the frontrunners for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award and is having a breakout season. He is averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season. His current team, the Detroit Pistons, are in the middle of a rebuild. They are currently 15th in the East and have the second-worst record at 10-25 in the league as of now.

The Boston Celtics are looking to add another top player to their ranks and adding a forward of Jerami Grant's quality could prove to be a blockbuster trade. However, the Pistons are currently going through a rebuild, and considering how well Grant has performed for them, it could prove to be a difficult move to make for the Celtics and Danny Ainge.

The Celtics are interested in Magic two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic and Detroit's Jerami Grant, per @ShamsCharania.



— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 4, 2021

NBA Trade Rumours: Jerami Grant could be the next big star for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have played below-par this season but are still in the top 4 of the Eastern Conference standings at the time of writing. Grant could prove to be a replacement for the departed Gordon Hayward and play the role of an additional playmaker/scorer apart from the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics have dealt with multiple injuries to star players like Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker this season. This has resulted in them having a poor run of performances and succumbing to back-to-back defeats in the past. Adding a player like Jerami Grant would give the Celtics much-needed depth in the frontcourt where the Celtics have been struggling. He has played 33.6 minutes per game this season and has featured in 33 out of a possible 35 games for the Pistons this season.

As mentioned earlier, as lucrative as this trade deal sounds, it could prove to be a difficult one to pull off for the Boston Celtics as it is still unclear what the Pistons would demand for Jerami Grant. The Boston Celtics might even have to give up one of their stronger assets like Kemba Walker or Marcus Smart to go through with this deal.

I think it's fairly easy to understand why Boston would want both Jerami Grant and Nikola Vucevic. Both are great players.



Just because Boston may want them has no bearing on their teams desire to trade them. If they do, it comes at a crazy high price.



— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 4, 2021