NBA Trade Rumours: LA Lakers discuss three-team trade with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, Talen Horton-Tucker and Cam Reddish mentioned in discussions

With the NBA trade deadline finally upon us, the LA Lakers are scampering around to find ways to bolster their roster as they continue to endure a tumultuous campaign thus far.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Los Angeles is trying to put together a three-team trade along with the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks, with the trade primarily based around Lakers youngster, Talen Horton-Tucker.

"The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors discussed a three-team trade at length Wednesday night into Thursday morning."

Scotto continued by giving more information on the possible framework of the deal, mentioning some of the players from each team who would form part of the trade.

"The framework would send Cam Reddish and Alec Burks to the Lakers, Goran Dragic and draft pick compensation to the Knicks, and Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. Kendrick Nunn was also mentioned as a potential addition to the trade talks, sources said."

It'll be interesting to see if this proposed trade comes to fruition as the Lakers and the Knicks are in desperate need of reinforcements. Both seem doubtful about earning a postseason berth the way things stand.

Should the LA Lakers do this deal?

The LA Lakers at the moment are clutching at straws in terms of finding ways to manufacture a trade for a roster that desperately needs to be upgraded.

A major hindrance to the Lakers and their aspirations to bring in top quality players is the lack of tradeable assets and insufficient draft picks available to the team.

The only tradeable assets on this team barring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. The latter is yet to play a single minute for the Lakers this season as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Horton-Tucker, on the other hand, is still young and very raw but does hold value.

StatMuse @statmuse The Lakers just lost to a G League team while playing without the player they’ve benched and desperately trying to trade.



What a way to prove a point. The Lakers just lost to a G League team while playing without the player they’ve benched and desperately trying to trade.What a way to prove a point. https://t.co/yr344JviSZ

The LA Lakers should be jumping at the chance to get players like Alec Burks and Cam Reddish, as both are more than capable from beyond the arc. Being just 22 years old, Reddish could energize the oldest roster in the league in desperate need of young legs. While the team doesn't automatically become championship contenders with the addition of these two players, it is a step in the right direction in terms of fixing this colossal mess-up compiled over the summer.

The LA Lakers are ranked 19th in the league in terms of accuracy from the perimeter as they are shooting a paltry rate of 34.9% from distance. LeBron James has always operated well with reliable and consistent three-point shooters around him and that is why this trade makes sense for the Lakers as they are acquiring Burks and Reddish without having to give up too much in terms of draft picks.

