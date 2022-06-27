NBA Rumors: New York Knicks looking to let go of former Golden State Warriors shooting guard this summer

The New York Knicks are ready to make some big roster moves over the summer. The team from the Big Apple hasn't been very successful lately, so it's time to change things.

There have been rumors about the Knicks trying to move Alec Burks to another team. This would help with the cap space necessary to make a big free-agent signing over the summer.

The New York Knicks were trying to trade Alec Burks before he underwent foot surgery. He is expected to return for the start of training camp, so this is good news.

Burks was solid for the Knicks, averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in two seasons for them. He's a reliable scorer from three-point range as he converted 40.4 percent of his long-range shots last season.

The 30-year-old swingman also appeared in 81 games for New York last season, and hopefully, he will fully recover by the time the next season starts.

According to reports, the Knicks tried to trade the former Golden State Warrior to the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, his foot surgery may have changed their plans.

Burks has two more years left on his contract. He will be paid $10 million next season, and $10.5 million in 2024, if the team he is on accepts the Team Option. The New York Knicks have tried to trade him, most likely to clear up cap space to sign Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson may sign with the New York Knicks this summer

After a fantastic season with the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Brunson is one of the top free agents this summer. The New York Knicks have been trying to clear up their cap space to sign him, and this is a realistic scenario.

Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in Dallas last year, establishing himself as one of the best players on the team. He was also a very efficient scorer, shooting 50.2 percent from the field.

It appears that the Knicks are going all-in on the 25-year-old point guard. It is very unlikely that the Mavericks will keep him.

New York is expected to make an offer in the 4-yr/$100M range.



(via marcstein.substack.com/p/brunson-swee…) The New York Knicks are gaining serious momentum in their quest for Jalen Brunson.New York is expected to make an offer in the 4-yr/$100M range.(via @TheSteinLine The New York Knicks are gaining serious momentum in their quest for Jalen Brunson.New York is expected to make an offer in the 4-yr/$100M range.(via @TheSteinLine, marcstein.substack.com/p/brunson-swee…) https://t.co/PAVKOi1uA2

Earlier this week, the Knicks traded Jalen Duren and Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons, clearing up cap space.

Jalen Brunson has made only $6.1 million so far in his four-year NBA career, yet his market value is much higher now due to his improvement. According to reports, the Knicks are willing to offer a four-year $100 million contract to the guard.

Considering that the Dallas Mavericks got incredible production from Brunson, they will also look to re-sign him this summer.

In the past 10 years, the Knicks have advanced to the playoffs only three times. Two of those times, they had a first-round exit, and the other elimination was in the second round.

Even though the Knicks front office hasn't been great, improving the roster would be a move in the right direction and could make the team competitive.

