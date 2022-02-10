New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors host the New York Knicks at Chase Center on Thursday. The two teams are facing each other for the second and final time this season. Their first matchup was at Madison Square Garden, where the Warriors came out victorious and Stephen Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point record.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Steph Curry's 2,974 career regular-season three, breaking Ray Allen's record and becoming the all-time three-point god. Steph Curry's 2,974 career regular-season three, breaking Ray Allen's record and becoming the all-time three-point god. https://t.co/1tx25UQGvk

Things aren't looking good for the New York Knicks, who are currently 12th in the East with a 24-31 record. They are in the bottom five of the league in offensive rating and have had several players in and out of the lineup. Coach Tom Thibodeau is reportedly upset with the team's situation as they have had no consistency or rhythm all season.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are dominating the league despite a plethora of injuries on their roster. They are ranked 1st in defensive and overall net rating. Curry appears to be out of his shooting slump and has re-entered the MVP conversation. They lost their last outing against the Utah Jazz, snapping a nine-game winning streak. Hence, we should expect them to play with motivation on this second night of a back-to-back to avoid consecutive losses.

New York Knicks Injury Report

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were down 16 points to the Nuggets with three minutes and 50 seconds left when coach Thibodeau reinserted RJ Barrett on the floor. With 18 seconds left in the game and the team still down 15, Barrett sprained his left ankle. He is now doubtful to play tonight in San Francisco and could possibly miss a few more games. Coach Thibodeau is being heavily criticized for his blunder by risking the health of one of his best players.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer RJ Barrett (who was still in the game for some reason despite the fact the Knicks were down 17 points with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter on the second night of a back-to-back in Denver after RJ logged 93 minutes in NY’s two previous games) just injured his ankle. RJ Barrett (who was still in the game for some reason despite the fact the Knicks were down 17 points with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter on the second night of a back-to-back in Denver after RJ logged 93 minutes in NY’s two previous games) just injured his ankle.

Nerlens Noel and Quentin Grimes are listed as questionable, both due to a sore left knee. Mitchell Robinson joins them because of a sore calf. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose remains out as he recovers from his ankle surgery and Luka Samanic has been sent to the NBA G-League on his two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: RJ Barrett Doubtful Left Ankle Sprain Mitchell Robinson Questionable Lower Calf Soreness Quentin Grimes Questionable Left Knee Soreness Nerlens Noel Questionable Left Knee Soreness Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery Luka Samanic Out G-League - Two-way

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors warms up pregame

The Golden State Warriors aren't playing Klay Thompson in back-to-back games. They rested him last night against Utah so he is eligible to play in this matchup. Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala are both still sidelined due to back-related injuries. Draymond Green and James Wiseman continue to rehabilitate from their respective injuries and are still a few weeks away from their return.

Player Name: Status: Reason: James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Draymond Green Out Left L1-S5 Disc Injury - Recovery Andre Iguodala Out Left Hip Injury - Management Nemanja Bjelica Out Bilateral Back Spasms Quinndary Weatherspoon Out G-League - Two-way Kevon Looney Questionable Left Quadriceps Contusion

Kevon Looney was questionable to play last night due to a quad contusion and his status for tonight is uncertain. Quinndary Weatherspoon has been sent to the G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors on his two-way contract.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The Knicks should deploy the lineup that they have been using for the last few games. Kemba Walker starts as the point guard but often plays fewer minutes than Alec Burks who comes off the bench. Evan Fournier will join him in the backcourt and Julius Randle should retain his power forward role.

RJ Barrett is the team's small forward but since he isn't expected to play, either Cam Reddish will start in his place or Immanuel Quickely will take the two-guard role and Fournier will shift to the three. Either Taj Gibson or Jericho Sims are expected to play the center role in Robinson and Noel's absence.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will start the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt with Curry at the point. Andrew Wiggins will play his usual small forward position and if Looney laces up, then he will start as the center. The power forward position can be filled by either Jonathan Kuminga, Otto Porter Jr. or Juan Toscano-Anderson, as per coach Steve Kerr's preference. If Kevon Looney doesn't play, then Porter Jr. can be the center as well. Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - Cam Reddish | F - Julius Randle | C - Taj Gibson.

Golden State Warriors

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Otto Porter Jr. | C - Kevon Looney.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Golden State New York 0 votes so far