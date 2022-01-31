NBA Trade Rumors: ESPN trade guru proposes a wild move which sees New York Knicks getting Russell Westbrook in exchange for a hefty package

Bobby Marks, ESPN’s NBA Office Insider, feels Russell Westbrook could help the New York Knicks, based on the type of player he is.

On ESPN’s Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe, Marks discussed the prospect, calling the Knicks the benefactor of this proposed offer.

The LA Lakers have struggled to find wins, despite Westbrook improving his shooting percentage over the last few games. Many around the league feel the problem is not Westbrook's individual performance, but him not finding a perfect fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bobby Marks, who has been the Brooklyn Nets’ Assistant General Manager in the past, said that the New York Knicks need someone with a high-energy motor. He feels the Knicks are lethargic and Westbrook could change that. He went on to propose an offer the Knicks should consider, saying:

“I’d call the Lakers for Russell Westbrook…I’m offering Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, and Fournier for Russell Westbrook and a 2027 lottery-protected first from the Lakers. That’s the trade I’m offering.”

The difficulty with this deal going through is the limited options Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka has. Westbrook is on a super-max contract and their roster does not have a lot of assets that opposing franchises would be interested in. The card the Lakers have available to play is a 2027 first-round pick, but the franchise has no interest in giving that away.

Will Russell Westbrook to New York Knicks help the Lakers or not?

Westbrook has played 51 games with the Lakers, averaging 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists, which are not bad numbers for a superstar laden team. Westbrook’s contribution to the Lakers is the intensity he plays with that the Lakers have often needed on the offensive end. Bobby Marks feels Russ is still a very valuable player, saying:

“Does Russell Westbrook make $47 million next year? Yes. It’s different than the situation in Los Angeles were you have six guys, you’re signing minimums…[in New York] you got all these young kids already there…you got Randle there…all the flaws of Russell Westbrook, he competes, he’s a competitor.”

Russ is a good distributor of the ball and can help his teammates get easy buckets, minus the outrageous passes at times. The young shooters in the Knicks can definitely benefit from his style of play, but for the Lakers, the players they get do not help solving major problems.

Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks have averaged more than eleven points per game so far this season. They can stretch the field out, be useful in the team’s rotation and help the Lakers get more three-pointers, but defensively it does not necessarily make the Lakers stronger.

With Westbrook finding the bottom of the net a lot more, and Anthony Davis back from injury – the Lakers are more likely to focus on working from within with the existing roster. The Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers in their next game, looking to put an end to their three-game losing streak.

