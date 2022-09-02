NBA Rumors: New York Knicks were one unprotected pick, another young player and multiple pick swaps away from acquiring Cleveland-bound Donovan Mitchell 

The New York Knicks were reportedly the frontrunners to land Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell this summer. However, following RJ Barrett's extension, the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and offered the Jazz a package they wanted. This is the most blockbuster trade of the 2022 offseason.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks fell short with one unprotected pick, one young player and multiple draft swaps in their most recent offer for Mitchell. Here's what he said regarding this on 'The Rally':

"They (New York Knicks) had everything necessary to get a deal done. And they did make offers. I'm told, in their last offer, they put on the table RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, two unprotected first-round picks, but Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz wanted more.

Charania added:

"They wanted one more unprotected pick, that would've meant three unprotected picks, they wanted multiple draft swaps, and they wanted potentially another young player."

The Rally @TheRally



reports on Utah taking the Cavs offer over the Knicks. "They had everything necessary to get a deal done ... in their last offer they put on the table RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, two unprotected first-round picks but Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz wanted more." @ShamsCharania reports on Utah taking the Cavs offer over the Knicks. "They had everything necessary to get a deal done ... in their last offer they put on the table RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, two unprotected first-round picks but Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz wanted more."@ShamsCharania reports on Utah taking the Cavs offer over the Knicks. https://t.co/2rKkNpIThl

The New York Knicks' failed pursuit of Donovan Mitchell arguably makes this one of their most disappointing offseasons in franchise history. They have the assets needed to get a deal done. However, the Knicks were complacent, allowing the Cleveland Cavaliers to swoop in and make the trade.

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks balked on including Quentin Grimes in a package for Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz wanted highly coveted sophomore Quentin Grimes in a potential trade, sending Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks. However, the Knicks were adamant about not including Grimes.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz wanted three first-round picks without protections as the Knicks replaced Grimes with Immanuel Quickley.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral New York balked on including Quentin Grimes into a trade with RJ Barrett to acquire Donovan Mitchell, per @wojespn New York balked on including Quentin Grimes into a trade with RJ Barrett to acquire Donovan Mitchell, per @wojespn https://t.co/1UbA7vcZpF

Here's what Wojnarowski wrote in his report regarding this:

"New York had the assets package that Utah preferred and the sides seemed to be inching closer to a trade on Sunday night and into Monday, but New York balked on including Quentin Grimes into a trade with RJ Barrett to acquire Donovan Mitchell, sources said.

"When guard Immanuel Quickley was proposed as a replacement for Grimes in the trade, Utah wanted three unprotected first-round draft picks as part of the package — but New York would only do a third first-round pick that included Top 5 protections, sources said."

According to multiple reports, Donovan Mitchell was also keen on getting traded to his hometown franchise, the New York Knicks. However, the move to the Cleveland Cavaliers works out well for him. They are a far better team compared to New York, with three All-Star caliber players on the roster alongside Mitchell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar