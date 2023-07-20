NBA Rumors: New York Knicks not showing interest in Karl-Anthony Towns 

Contrary to multiple reports, the New York Knicks aren't showing any interest in All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks' interest in acquiring a big-name player continues, and Towns' name got floated around as a potential target.

He's a CAA client formerly headed by Knicks' president Leon Rose, who represented KAT back in his time as an agent. New York has added players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein, also CAA clients, while pursuing the like of Donovan Mitchell, who is also signed with the agency.

The rumors linking Towns to the Knicks made sense. However, the T'Wolves have set a sky-high asking price for him, while the Knicks aren't interested. The Athletic's Fred Katz wrote this regarding these rumors:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"According to league sources who have talked business with them, the Wolves have set a sky-high price on Towns, too. And according to another league source, in spite of what the constant speculation may tell you, the Knicks have not expressed any interest in trading for Towns."

Katz added New York is being patient in their pursuit of a star player.

"They are waiting. Patiently. For the right fit," wrote Katz.

Karl-Anthony Towns is an intriguing target as a floor-spacing big man. However, his defensive intensity may not fit coach Tom Thibodeau's demands. The Timberwolves also have a high-asking price, so the Knicks might not want to overpay for the former No. 1 pick's services.

Towns is yet to prove his mettle in the postseason. He's also under contract until 2028, with an annual average earning of $58.6 million per year. That extension kicks in at the start of the 2024-25 season. Overall, it certainly doesn't seem like an affordable deal for the Knicks, who may acquire a more proven player at that price.

New York Knicks are in a good spot with their current core

The New York Knicks have done extremely well in the asset management department since Leon Rose took over the front-office duties. They have a chest of draft capital available over the next seven years, with several tradeable contracts. Last season, they put the breaks on the potential acquisition of Donovan Mitchell due to Utah's outrageous asking price.

The Knicks instead focused on adding Jalen Brunson to resolve their point guard issues. That move was one of the best from the last offseason as the Knicks proceeded to make a second-round appearance in the playoffs, beating Mitchell's Cavaliers in round one.

KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse



1. Latrell Sprewell: 407 (20 Games)

2. Jalen Brunson: 306 (11 Games)

3. Jerry Lucas: 297 (16 Games)

4. Derek Harper: 263 (23 Games)

5. Max Zaslofsky: 250 (14 Games) Most Points by a Knick in their 1st Playoff Appearance with the team1. Latrell Sprewell: 407 (20 Games)2. Jalen Brunson: 306 (11 Games)3. Jerry Lucas: 297 (16 Games)4. Derek Harper: 263 (23 Games)5. Max Zaslofsky: 250 (14 Games) pic.twitter.com/zq9P0jB1lm

This offseason, the New York Knicks have maintained continuity with the core coming off a conference semis appearance. They have added marginal upgrades, too, signing a quality talent like Donte DiVincenzo. There's no reason to believe the Knicks can't sustain their status as perennial playoff contenders in a relatively weaker Eastern Conference with this group.

They have decent depth that fits their system, which seems to be the ideal way to construct rosters over the last few seasons. The New York Knicks could also pursue other top names in the market rumored to leave their teams shortly, like Joel Embiid and Zach LaVine.

Click here to read The Athletic's report on New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence