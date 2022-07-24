NBA Rumors Roundup: Kevin Durant's chances at reuniting with the Golden State Warriors are slim, Toronto Raptors interested in acquiring 3-time All-Star but won't give up the ROTY, and more - July 24, 2022

The NBA world is not enjoying the offseason as there isn't much basketball action, other than the occasional exhibition game that generates hype.

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young and his teammate John Collins took part in the Drew League recently but had a rough outing. Their team lost the game and Collins became the first NBA player to foul out of the Drew League.

Also, multiple teams have signed a bunch of two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts to complete their training camp rosters. However, we haven't seen multiple trade deals go down because Minnesota's acquisition of Rudy Gobert. In addition, Kevin Durant's trade request has frozen a lot of conversations.

So let's take a look at some rumors around the NBA in the last 24 hours.

LA Lakers expected to workout with former lottery pick

Shabazz Muhammad with the Minnesota Timberwolves [Source: ESPN]

The LA Lakers are trying to bring in as much help as they can and have now reportedly scheduled workouts with numerous veterans. One potential candidate is 2013 lottery pick Shabaaz Muhammad, who played five seasons in the NBA. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto:

"The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several veteran free agents for workouts, including former 2013 lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad, league sources told HoopsHype."

He played five years for the Minnesota Timberwolves before joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 11 games and getting waived.

Muhammad then took his talents to the CBA (Chinese Basketball Association) for two seasons and the PBA (Philippines Basketball Association) for one season last year. He also took up a NBA G-League gig with the Denver Nuggets affiliate Grand Rapids Gold in 2021.

Minnesota Timberwolves have spoken to 12-year NBA veteran for a front office position

Wilson Chandler with the Denver Nuggets in 2017

The Minnesota Timberwolves are turning a page in their franchise history and are bolstering their organization's staff at every level. Their current roster is arguably their best squad capable of making a deep postseason run in the last decade.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Minnesota Timberwolves have spoken to Wilson Chandler for a front office position. He reported:

"The Minnesota Timberwolves had exploratory conversations with former 12-year NBA veteran Wilson Chandler about a potential position with the team’s front office, HoopsHype has learned."

Chandler played 12 years in the NBA, which included long-term stops at the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. He also short stints with the Sixers, Clippers and Nets. He last played for the for Zhejiang Guangsha Lions of the CBA (Chinese Basketball Association).

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves have had exploratory conversations with former 12-year NBA veteran Wilson Chandler about a potential position with the team’s front office. More on @hoopshype Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves have had exploratory conversations with former 12-year NBA veteran Wilson Chandler about a potential position with the team’s front office. More on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…

Toronto Raptors interested in Ben Simmons but aren't willing to give up Scottie Barnes

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly interested in Ben Simmons and are monitoring the situation in Brooklyn. However, they aren't willing to give up their young assets.

According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, such a package would not satisfy the Brooklyn Nets. He reported:

"Toronto had an interest in Simmons before, and a package could be built around OG Anunoby. The Raptors would not give up Scottie Barnes or (Fred) Van Vleet or (Pascal) Siakam, so it might be a nonstarter for Brooklyn, the executive said.

"But Anunoby, Khem Birch, and two young guys like (Malachi) Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, plus a couple of first-rounders, that might be the best the Nets can do for him."

ProSportsDaily @PSDnews



Read more - Toronto Raptors Interested In Ben Simmons TradeRead more - bit.ly/3oobjUf Toronto Raptors Interested In Ben Simmons TradeRead more - bit.ly/3oobjUf https://t.co/2VmcF1Hm2I

Brooklyn Nets not interested in Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole in a Kevin Durant package

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant might not reunite after all

Kevin Durant's trade request has teams scrambling to acquire the superstar, but the Brooklyn Nets aren't going to settle for a package that doesn't satisfy them.

Amongst the teams that have the resources acquire KD, the Golden State Warriors appear to be in prime position for a lavish trade. They have a plethora of assets at their disposal and several rumors have suggested that Durant is reuniting with the Dubs.

However, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe and Malika Andrews, the Nets aren't interested in Andrew Wiggins and up-and-coming star Jordan Poole.

Russell Westbrook doesn't listen to anyone in the LA Lakers organization

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season

Russell Westbrook needs to redefine his role within the LA Lakers roster but reportedly isn't ready to listen to anyone.

Darvin Ham is has assured fans that he will utilize Brodie's abilities the best way he can but Westbrook needs to agree to the new duties. Westbrook laughed when reporters asked him about potentially coming off the bench.

Many reports out of Southern California have indicated that he is "difficult" to deal with. One report suggested that he hates getting called out during film sessions and doesn't respond well when the coaching staff points out his mistakes.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, almost everyone in the the LA Lakers organization tried to convince Westbrook to embrace a supporting role. He reported:

"I was talking to somebody who was with the Lakers last season and they were saying that if there's a person in the organization that Russ could listen to, they tried to talk to him. From what I'm told, just everybody there who Russ would allow an audience for [talked to him]."

